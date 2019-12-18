Three unknown suspects steal purse in street robbery
The Elk Grove police reported that three unknown suspects robbed a woman while she was taking items from a parked car’s trunk during the early evening of Dec. 12. They stole her purse before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.
This incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. at the 9300 block of Rivage Way in the East Elk Grove area.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that one suspect grabbed and pulled the victim to the ground while the other suspects searched her trunk and stole her purse. The suspects then reportedly fled in a white SUV.
Authorities describe one suspect as an African American make who has a thin build and wore a dark jacket, a white T-shirt, and dark jeans. They currently lack physical descriptions of the other two suspects.
Readers with information about this robbery can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
