Two suspects arrested for illegal marijuana grow operation
The Elk Grove police on Nov. 7 arrested two suspects who allegedly grew and possessed more than 1,380 marijuana plants.
Detectives reportedly uncovered the marijuana operation at a residence on the 8900 block of Mooney Road in Sheldon. They also discovered evidence of drug sales and marijuana cultivation in a child’s bedroom, Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said.
Elk Grove residents Armando Tapia, 32, and Leily Urizar, 24, were arrested on marijuana cultivation and child endangerment charges. They were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The commercial cultivation of marijuana is prohibited within the city of Elk Grove. A resident also cannot grow more than six marijuana plants in a home, under California state law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.