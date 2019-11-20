Police release more details on fatal hit-and-run incident
The Elk Grove police on Nov. 15 released more details on the hit-and-run incident that cost the life of an 85-year-old pedestrian at Waterman Road on Nov. 7.
They shared photographs of what the unknown suspect could have driven that night. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that witnesses described the vehicle as a red, mid-1990s or early 2002 General Motors SUV that has front-end damages. Such damages include a broken headlight, a damaged grill, and possible tire damage, he said.
“We are actively looking for this vehicle and it is possible that the suspect driver may be looking to get his vehicle repaired, sold, or scrapped in the area,” Jimenez said.
The suspect was traveling on northbound Waterman Road around 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 when he or she fatally struck Edward Villasenor. This collision occurred between Sheldon and Brown roads in north Elk Grove.
Readers with information about the incident can contact the Elk Grove police’s traffic bureau at (916) 478-8148.
