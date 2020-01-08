Suspicious vehicle report leads to firearms, drug arrest
The Elk Grove police reportedly discovered two firearms and a variety of narcotics when they investigated a suspicious vehicle at a parking lot in Laguna during the morning of Jan. 1. They took three suspects into custody.
Kaitlin Jordan, 28, of Sacramento was arrested on probation violation and warrant charges; James Hur, 27, of Sacramento was arrested on drug and weapons charges; and Selveen Prasad, 33, of Elk Grove on drug and weapons charges.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that officers were notified around 8:50 a.m. about a suspicious car that was parked at the 7200 block of Laguna Boulevard. They arrived and contacted the suspects in the vehicle.
Jimenez said that police learned was a warrant for Jordan’s arrest and they saw a firearm near Hur’s feet in the car.
Authorities later reportedly discovered two firearms, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, medication not prescribed to the suspects, marijuana, and evidence of drug sales during a vehicle search. The suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Four arrested after Home Depot shoplifting
Authorities arrested four suspects on several charges, including drug and weapons offenses, after two of them allegedly stole merchandise from a Home Depot store on Dec. 31.
Rebecca Herrick, 37, of Sacramento was arrested on theft and drug charges; Shannon Stack, 36, of Sacramento was arrested on warrant charges; Rashad Robinson, 42, was arrested on theft, probation violation, and warrant charges; and Brian Graham, 40, was arrested on drug and weapons charges.
This incident was reported around 5 p.m. at the 9100 block of West Stockton Boulevard in Laguna.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that store security first saw Robinson and Graham steal merchandise from the business and then flee in a car with Herrick and Stack.
Officers contacted the four suspects during a traffic stop and learned that Herrick, Robinson, and Graham were on probation while Stack and Robinson had warrants for their arrests. Stack allegedly lied about her name.
Police later searched the suspects and found stolen goods in Robinson’s possession, and methamphetamine and a dagger in Graham’s possession. Authorities reportedly found methamphetamine during a search of Herrick at the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Gunshots reported at Old Town apartment
The Elk Grove police reported that an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment building in Old Town Elk Grove during the early morning of Dec. 31. There were no injuries and authorities currently lack a description of the gunman.
This incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. at the 9200 block of Elk Grove Boulevard, near Kent Street.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that police received a call about the gunshots but the responding officers did not initially find evidence of gunfire.
A few hours later, the police were notified about bullet holes discovered in an apartment at the scene.
Readers with information about the shooting can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
