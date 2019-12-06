Purse thief targets driver in north EG
An unknown suspect got out of a vehicle and stole a purse from a driver who stood next to her car in north Elk Grove during the evening of Nov. 30, No injuries were reported.
This incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. at the 8500 block of Modena Way.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspect traveled in a blue-colored sedan when it pulled up to the victim. The suspect then got out of the car’s passenger side and attempted to take away the victim’s purse. Jimenez reported that the victim lost the item after a brief struggle with the suspect.
Police said that the suspect then returned to the getaway vehicle and fled the scene.
Authorities describe the suspect as an African American male of an unknown age who stands five feet, nine to 10 inches tall. He wore all dark clothing.
Readers with information about the robbery can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.