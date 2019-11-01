Argument allegedly leads to vehicle crash
A 27-year-old passenger allegedly caused a vehicle to crash after he removed the key from its ignition in Elk Grove on Oct. 23. No injuries were reported. Elk Grove police officers later reportedly got into a physical struggle with the suspect when they tried to detain him.
Kenneth McElroy of Elk Grove was arrested on police resistance, probation violation, and child endangerment charges.
This incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. on the 9600 block of East Stockton Boulevard in central Elk Grove.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that officers saw the vehicle crash and contacted McElroy who was a passenger. They were told that the suspect allegedly removed the key while the vehicle was moving.
Jimenez said that a child was traveling in the vehicle when it crashed. After they took McElroy into custody they learned he was on probation. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Ice cream shop robbed
An armed suspect robbed an ice cream shop in north Elk Grove during the evening of Oct. 25. No injuries were reported. The unknown suspect remains at large.
This incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the Baskin-Robbins shop on the 8400 block of Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the suspect entered the store, took out a firearm, and ordered employees to surrender cash to him. After the victims obeyed his command, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
Authorities currently have few details on the suspect other than that he appears to be in his twenties, and he wore dark clothing and a bandana that covered his face.
Readers with information on the incident can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 874-5115.
Unknown gunman fires shots in neighborhood
Elk Grove police reported that an unknown suspect fired shots in a central Elk Grove neighborhood during the late evening of Oct. 25. They discovered that a house and a vehicle were struck. No injuries were reported.
This shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. at the 9100 block of Lujan Drive. Authorities lack a description of the suspect.
Readers with information about this shooting can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 874-5115.
