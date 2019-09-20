Suspect accused of attempted murder
Elk Grove police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly tried to murder a family member on Sept. 13. The victim was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.
Shawn Collins of Elk Grove was arrested on battery and attempted murder charges.
This incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. at the 5100 block of Efthemia Way in Laguna.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the suspect first struck the victim’s head several times. Collins then allegedly took a knife and cut the victim’s neck and arm.
Officers later found the suspect after he fled the scene. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Five attempt to rob victim in driveway
Five unknown suspects attempted to rob a driver who pulled into a driveway in north Elk Grove during the evening of Sept. 15.
This incident was reported around 9 p.m. on the 8700 block of Maranello Drive.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the suspects traveled in a vehicle that pulled up to the victim before they got out and tried to rob him or her. The suspects returned to their white minivan and fled in southbound direction after a witness ran outside, he said.
Authorities describe the five suspects as African American males who appear to be in their late teens. Their driver’s race or ethnicity is unknown. One suspect reportedly wore a red, hooded sweatshirt and another wore a black, hooded sweatshirt.
Readers with information about the incident can contact the EGPD at (916) 714-5115.
