Two suspects arrested in marijuana grow house
Elk Grove police detectives on Dec. 23 arrested two suspects who allegedly grew stole electricity to illegally grow marijuana in a house. They reportedly found more than 120 marijuana plants and evidence of drug sales at the scene.
Elk Grove residents Fu Zhou, 30, and Yue Shen, 62, were arrested on marijuana cultivation, conspiracy, and utility theft charges.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that detectives conducted a warrant search at a house on the 10200 block of Shoech Way in the East Franklin area. They reportedly discovered that the suspects bypassed the house’s power meter to steal a large amount of electricity for their growing operation.
Zhou and Shen were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Street robbery reported on Christmas Day
An unknown, teenager suspect reportedly assaulted and robbed a person during a street robbery in the East Franklin area on Dec. 25. No injuries were reported.
This incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Bari Court and Tarzo Way.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the victim was meeting with another person at the scene when a suspect came up from behind and punched the victim several times. Jimenez said that the suspect covered his face with a black shirt. The suspect then stole the victim’s property and fled the scene with two companions that the police described as lookouts.
Authorities describe the suspected robber as an African American male in his mid-teens who wore a black, hooded sweatshirt. They lack physical descriptions of the other suspects.
Readers with information on this robbery can contact the EGPD at (916) 714-5115.
Walgreens robbed in north Elk Grove
Authorities reported that four masked suspects, including two gunmen, robbed a Walgreens store’s staff during the late evening of Dec. 21. No injuries were reported. The suspects remain at large.
This robbery was reported around 11:50 p.m. at the 8400 block of Elk Grove-Florin Road, near Calvine Road.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspects entered the business and demanded money – one pointed a gun at an employee and directed the victim to the back of the store. The employees gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspects who then fled from the scene.
Authorities said that three suspects wore black masks over their faces and wore all black, while the fourth suspect wore a brown sweatshirt and a black mask. One suspect was described as a female.
Readers with information about this incident can contact the EGPD at (916) 714-5115.
Four arrested in Kent Street drug bust
The Elk Grove police on Dec. 20 arrested four suspects during a police investigation of a narcotic sale at a residence on Kent Street. Authorities learned that three suspects had warrants for their arrests.
This incident was reported around 7 a.m. at the 9600 block of Kent Street in Old Town.
Lang Lemert, 66, was arrested on drug charges after police reportedly found methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales in his home. Police also reportedly found heroin during a search of 40-year-old suspect Bradley Crandall’s property.
Crandall as well as suspects Rebecca Curtis, 41, and Brandon Thomas, 33, had warrants for their arrests.
