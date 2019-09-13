Elderly suspects allegedly grow 500-plus marijuana plants
Two elderly suspects allegedly grew more than 500 marijuana plants in a house, the Elk Grove police reported. Officers cited and released them from custody on Sept. 6.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen that the suspects were cited, not arrested, due to their ages.
Elk Grove residents Qinjin Lin, 83, and Yizhu Chen, 75, were cited on marijuana cultivation and possession charges.
Detectives contacted them when they searched a house at the 5000 block of Percheron Drive in the East Franklin area. They also reportedly uncovered a large growing operation and recovered the plants.
Elk Grove city law prohibits the commercial cultivation and sale of marijuana within the city.
Pedestrian fights away teen robbers
A pedestrian fought away three unknown juveniles who attempted to rob him in north Elk Grove during the late afternoon of Sept. 8.
This incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Power Inn Road and Vista Brook Drive.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the suspects approached the victim and tried to grab his property. Two allegedly punched the victim during the confrontation.
Jimenez said that the suspects ran away in a westbound direction after they failed to steal the victim’s property.
Authorities describe the suspects as African American males in their teens. One suspect wore a black shirt and jeans, and another suspect wore black shorts and a white T-shirt. Police said that the third suspect was dressed in a dark, hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Readers with information about this incident can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
Suspect steals cash in brazen store robbery
An unknown suspect stole cash from a register in front of an employee at a CVS Pharmacy store before fleeing the business on Sept. 8.
This incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. at the 8500 block of Elk Grove Boulevard in central Elk Grove.
Jason Jimenez, an Elk Grove police spokesperson, said that the suspect first stood at the register to buy an item before he grabbed and pushed away an employee’s arm away from the register. He then took cash and ran away.
Authorities describe the suspect was a Hispanic male in his twenties who wore a gray hat, black shorts, and a shirt.
Readers with information on the incident can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
