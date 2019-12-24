Suspect allegedly fights with officers in driveway
A 40-year-old man allegedly fought with Elk Grove police officers who removed him from a vehicle during the evening of Dec. 17. They reportedly used a police K9 to detain him.
Willy Ong of Elk Grove was arrested on battery and police resistance charges.
Authorities did not disclose this incident’s location since it was a domestic violence case.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that Ong first threatened a person with a firearm during an argument. Officers were notified about this incident and they later saw the suspect at a driveway.
Jimenez said that Ong refused to follow police orders before he got into a vehicle and started it. This move prompted officers to remove the suspect from the vehicle. Jimenez said they took Ong into custody after a struggle. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The police later reported that Ong received an additional charge of violating a protective order after he called the victim from jail.
Suspected shoplifters arrested after pursuit
The Elk Grove police on Dec. 17 arrested two suspects who allegedly shoplifted from a Kohl’s store and later tried to flee from officers in a vehicle pursuit. Authorities also arrested a third suspect who was reportedly left behind at the business.
Sacramento residents Mandy Silveira, 35, and Ramiro Almaguer, 41, were arrested on police resistance, conspiracy, and theft charges. Monica White, 42, of Sacramento was arrested on theft, conspiracy, and warrant charges.
This incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the 9600 block of Bruceville Road in the East Franklin area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that officers were first notified about three suspects who were seen loading stolen items into a parked car. Silveira and Almaguer allegedly got into the vehicle and led the police on a short pursuit. They then pulled over and officers detained them. Jimenez said that the police found ammunition and drug paraphernalia in the car.
Police detained White at the business and learned there was a warrant for her arrest. She was wanted of Amador and El Dorado counties, according to jail records.
All of the suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Teen accused of robbing minor at high school campus
An 18-year-old man allegedly robbed a 15-year-old boy at the Laguna Creek High School campus during the afternoon of Dec. 18. The suspect is also accused of assaulting the victim and his family member when they later confronted him over the theft.
Daniel Thomas of Elk Grove was arrested on robbery and battery charges.
This incident was reported at 12:15 p.m. near the corner of Vicino Drive and Big Horn Boulevard in Laguna.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that Daniel and two companions approached the victim when he was standing at the school’s bicycle rack. This incident happened after school and the victim was not a student, police said.
Thomas allegedly pushed the victim against a wall and stole his cell phone. The suspect and his companions then left the scene on their bicycles.
Jimenez said that the victim and a relative later saw Thomas near the campus and confronted him. The suspect allegedly slapped the victim and punched his family member. He then fled the scene before the victim contacted the police.
Jimenez reported that investigators later found Thomas riding his bicycle near his home and took him into custody. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.