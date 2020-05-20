Robber uses pepper spray against liquor store employees
The Elk Grove police reported that an unknown suspect fired pepper spray on employees who attempted to stop her from stealing merchandise at a liquor store on May 12. Authorities said that the suspect and her companion fled the scene.
This incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. at the Total Wine and More store at the 7700 block of Laguna Boulevard in Laguna.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the employees first saw the suspects shoplift goods. After the violent encounter, the suspects walked out of the store and fled in a vehicle.
The police lack details of the suspects and their vehicle, other than the suspects were described as African American women in their early twenties.
Readers with information about the incident can contact the EGPD at (916) 714-5115.
