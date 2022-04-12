The Elk Grove Brewfest, which is a gathering of more than 60 breweries, wineries, and cideries, will return to Elk Grove after two years of cancelations. They will pour samples of their concoctions at this year’s festival will be held at Elk Grove Regional Park during the early evening of Friday, April 15.
Organizers nixed the past two festivals, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have tickets for the cancelled Brewfests can still use them for the 2022 gathering.
“Everyone wants it – Elk Grove is a special place and the craft beer scene, like other places in Sacramento, has continued to grow in Elk Grove,” said Misty Alafranji of the festival’s organizer, Beers in Sac. “It’s been a success year after year; we had to bring it back.”
The Elk Grove Brewfest’s 2022 edition will be a fundraiser for City of Refuge, Sacramento, which is a nonprofit that works with at-risk youth and young adults. Alafranji noted they also work to provide housing for human trafficking victims.
“They’re really in the trenches and they make such a big impact on people from all different demographics,” she said. “We’re really excited to partner with them – I’ve known them for a long time and when we had this opportunity, I thought it’d be a great way to really put them out there and spread the word.”
Beers in Sac collaborated with the city of Elk Grove to revive the festival that was previously held at the Old Town Plaza. Alafranji said that at least 4,000 people are expected to attend the festival when it’s held at Elk Grove Regional Park this week. The festival area will be near the Pavilion that’s located at the west side of the park.
“The park has a lot of space, it won’t feel as crowded as it normally does,” Alafranji said.
She added there will be rideshare parking areas and that organizers encourage visitors to rideshare.
This year’s Elk Grove Brewfest includes a stein-holding competition that’s hosted by Sacramento Republic FC – the first prize includes four field seats for any Republic game. The There will also be the classic taproom games such as cornhole at the festival, and there will be live music by the funk and soul bank Gold Souls.
All of Elk Grove’s craft breweries – Flatland, Hungry Pecker, Tilted Mash, and Waterman - are expected to pour at the festival. The Elk Grove Brewers’ Guild, which is a club for homebrewers, will also be back.
Flatland teamed up with the Sacramento-based Device Brewing Company to debut Clanging Chains, a hazy India Pale Ale for the festival.
“It’s got notes of citrus and tropical fruits, Alafranji said.
Flatland co-owner Andrew Mohsenzadegan told the Citizen that his staff will also pour samples of Beach Bar Party Time, which is a mango, raspberry, and watermelon-flavored sour ale, and a German-style helles lager. He mentioned there may be a “sneak peak” of his brewery’s triple India Pale Ale called, Triple Brosedion.
The Hungry Pecker Brewing Company, which opened in Old Town Elk Grove in 2020, will have make their first appearance at the Elk Grove Brewfest.
Their general manager and brewer, Zachary Van Someren, said that his staff will offer samples of their popular Mexican-style lager, Seven Spanish Angels as well as Man in Black Stout and their potent, triple India Pale Ale called, Pecker Wrecker.
“It’s kind of surreal since we’ve been open for almost two years and this will be our first Elk Grove Brewfest,” Van Someren said. “It’s going to be very exciting to be a part of all the breweries in the area and the surrounding areas, and have a big party with them.”
VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available at $55 each. Each ticket offers unlimited beer tastings and a 5-ounce tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are $20.
Tickets are available at www.ElkGroveBrewFest.com. Admission is strictly for visitors who are 21 or older.
The Elk Grove Brewfest lasts from 7-10 p.m. at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
For information on joining the stein-holding competition, visit
