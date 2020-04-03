California Northstate University (CNU) is donating a few thousand medical masks for use by Cosumnes firefighters and paramedics as well as Elk Grove food bank volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly announced the donation during a March 31 ceremony outside the Cosumnes fire station at Maritime Drive. He is a part of the recently formed Elk Grove Provisions Taskforce that is seeking donations of protective gear for first responders.
“The least we can do is provide them with the equipment so they can protect themselves,” Ly said.
The Cosumnes Fire Department provides emergency medical service in a 157-square-mile area that includes Elk Grove and Galt. Elk Grove Food Bank Services is now delivering groceries to self-isolated seniors across Elk Grove.
“All of us at the Elk Grove food bank are committed to staying open, and it’s a challenge with a 465% increase (in clients) in the last two weeks,” said Marie Jachino, the food bank’s executive director. “Every day, our volunteers are asking about masks and sanitation, and we’re trying to follow all of the (safety) guidelines so we’re extremely grateful for being included today.”
CNU’s donation for the fire department and the food bank includes 200 N95 masks, 10 bottles of liquid hand sanitizer, and 1,880 patient masks, Cosumnes Battalion Chief Dan Quiggle reported.
“It is a small way for us to say thank you to them,” CNU President and CEO Dr. Alvin Cheung said about the donation.
During his speech, Ly said that the provisions taskforce contacted the CNU administration about the need for masks. He said that the university was able to locate a supply, and they also produced a cleaning solution for fire department vehicles and staff.
The CNU has a campus in Elk Grove’s Stonelake area, which is near the Maritime Drive fire station.
Cosumnes Fire Chief Mike McLaughlin told the ceremony’s audience that his staff previously worked with CNU to test disinfectant “fogger” machines to clean his fire department’s ambulances. He added that they have been using the devices ever since then.
McLaughlin spoke about why mutual aid is necessary during the coronavirus situation.
“Right now, there is nobody on the outside, this is a worldwide (pandemic),” he said.
After the ceremony, McLauglin told the Citizen that Sacramento County’s Emergency Operations is making sure that his staff has the equipment they need.
“The challenge is what if the center store or distributor runs thin,” he said. “It’s not a matter of hoarding; it’s making sure that we’re prepared.”
The fire chief noted that the Elk Grove food bank’s volunteers can use the masks for their home deliveries to residents who cannot go outside, due to underlying medical conditions. The masks will also protect his staff, he said.
“This protects people who are inside from those coming to their doors,” McLaughlin said. “We’re also protecting our responders who are coming up to people who are sick.”
