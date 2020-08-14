The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on Aug. 5 voted 4-0 to approve a $581,900 construction contract to remodel a future recreation center. This facility at Sharkey Avenue was the former home of the Senior Center of Elk Grove for more than 35 years.
Plans are to begin the renovations next month and to open the facility next spring.
The Albiani Recreation Center will be the CSD’s first Elk Grove community center that’s east of Highway 99. The CSD parks staff is having the 4,271 square feet of the building remodeled in order to serve 60,000 residents who live within three miles of the facility. .
CSD Director Gil Albiani abstained from voting since the future recreation center is named after him.
The CSD board awarded the construction contact with Kayler/Dobler Construction since they were the lowest bidder among six firms that competed for the project. They will be tasked with demolishing interior walls, and changing the plumbing and electrical systems, as well as installing new walls, ceilings, and restrooms.
Paul Mewton, the CSD’s planning, design, and construction chief, told the board that the project’s major changes will affect the building’s former office spaces, which will be converted to rental rooms. He mentioned that minor alterations for the building include the replacement of old carpet and cracked ceiling tiles.
Funding for the project will be supported by the CSD’s Capital Improvement Plan funds.
Last December, the CSD parks staff told the board that they held community meetings and an online survey - they found that many residents desired to have the future recreation center be used as a “community hub” for gatherings as well as a venue for fitness and leisure activities. There are no plans to open a teen center or to have activities that last beyond midnight at the Albiani Recreation Center, the staff told CSD directors last year.
The Senior Center of Elk Grove staff left their former home last fall and moved their nonprofit into the city of Elk Grove’s District56 center in January. That building has been closed to the public since March, due to the state’s stay-at-home order to shut down community centers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.