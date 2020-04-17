Companions come in many forms – and ideally it’s best if they exist well together.
Whether it’s your best friend, a set of luggage, or that 4-legged creature wanting attention at this very moment-a good fit is paramount.
As a garden designer, I view plants as companions, as it’s important to place them in order to stand the test of time. Unlike human companions, they can’t hop in the car for social distancing. If the placement is bad, the tree service will be called to solve the problem, or you will be pruning plants into balls to keep them from growing into the walkway. A garden is best designed to allow plants to grow untethered with minimal upkeep.
Let’s talk about tree companions, as they form the overhead, and create the home sanctuary.
The Purple Ghost Japanese Maple
As my garden has been in development for 20 years now, I planted the Queen Palm (Syagrus romanzoffiana) in my courtyard, where it grew fast, creating a wonderful overhead, filtered-light canopy. As I walked around my garden with my newly purchased Purple Ghost Japanese Maple, and looked for a place to plant it, I pushed my design envelope and planted the maple about 4 feet from the trunk of the Queen Palm. Now, years later, I’m glad I made the decision, but the two have become true companions. Neither have greedy roots, and the maple loves the filtered light provided by the Queen.
The courtyard is viewed from 3 rooms – all with windows. The movement in the space with the graceful palms fronds moving to and fro, and with the maple dancing to a different jig below, is amazing on windy days. Now some years later, the maple has branches that have grown around the palm trunk, making the two, one in a sense. The pom-pom topiary adds a nice formal touch to the space as well.
Large shade tree companions
If you have a large garden or desire a large shade tree for long term shade, think about an oak. Oaks are not slow growing as taunted. At least when planted in an urban setting. Yes, the Valley Oaks and other natives in empty non-irrigated locations can grow quite slow as they receive no summertime water. I have seen my oaks grow over 6 feet per year in my garden. With a broad spreading crown that will be pruned up over time, you have plenty of room under for sitting areas, planting, paths and large urns to showcase plants as well. My favorite oak is the Shumard oak (Quercus shumardii), which is resistant to wood bores, unlike standard red oak.
Redwoods
Redwood trees make great companion trees for many varieties of understory trees, like the Japanese maples.
A fairy ring or even a larger grove of Aptos Blue Redwoods, are wonderful on a large property. Just remember that after a few years to get the maples and other plantings in, it becomes increasingly difficult to get plants established due to their fibrous and extensive water-greedy roots.
If you have an established older grove of redwoods, you can lay fabric and create a creative rock scape with boulders, cobble and large urns with cool plantings.
Whitlow is an ISA-Certified Arborist, and plant science editor for the Sunset Western Garden Book. For more information on his work, visit www.RodWhitlowDesign.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.