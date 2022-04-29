Community members are invited to enjoy by local professional artists and art students at debut Elk Grove Festival of the Arts at the Old Town Plaza on Saturday, April 30.
Plans are to also have “Explorations in Art,” which is a showcase of more than 100 visual works, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, and digital art, by middle school and high school students from across the Elk Grove Unified School District. There will be art from Elk Grove, Florin, Franklin, Laguna Creek, and Monterey Trail high schools along with Katherine Albiani and Toby Johnson middle schools.
“I’m hoping that the community will see how much we have to offer at our schools, and how much diversity we have,” said Freddy Santana, a festival organizer and art teacher at Laguna Creek High.
He mentioned that Laguna Creek High students will be there to demonstrate pottery art as well as illustrating.
The festival will also have live music, a children’s area, wine served by Elk Grove’s McConnell Estates Winery, and food trucks that are a part of Food in the Hood 916.
This showcase is being organized by the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center staff who wanted to use the plaza after it was renovated last summer. Heath Buckmaster, the arts center’s marketing director, said that the Elk Grove city staff reached out to them about organizing an arts festival there.
He said that organizers hope to make the festival an annual event and he said that it offers a safe, outdoor viewing experience for the public.
“A lot of galleries were impacted very significantly during the (COVID-19) pandemic – people were less willing to go to closed spaces,” Buckmaster said.
In addressing the upcoming festival, he noted, “there will be fun stuff for people to do and get out of the house for, which is what a lot of us have been ready to do for a long time.”
Buckmaster noted that the upcoming festival will introduce visitors to artists they may never have heard of before. He said that his arts center’s staff invited more than a dozen visual artists in the local region to have booths at the festival.
“We made sure these are working fine artists who had a significant enough collection of work to sell at this event,” Buckmaster said. “This is not ‘crafts,’ these are fine artists who are living and working in the region to make art their profession.”
The Elk Grove Festival of the Arts will last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9615 Railroad St., near Elk Grove Boulevard. Admission is free.
