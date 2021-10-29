Hundreds gathered into the world of comics, anime, fantasy, science fiction and other fandoms on Oct. 23 when the Ohana Comic-Con returned to Elk Grove.
Although this event was previously held at two other local venues, such as the Portuguese S.E.S. Hall and the Elk’s Lodge, this year’s gathering was at the Soccer World facility at Kent Street.
Organizer Ziggy Star noted that the event had been everywhere, ranging from Sacramento to Eureka to Santa Barbara.
“The people are all cool, but we love Elk Grove the most,” he said.
Various tables were set up for vendors, ranging from selling comic books, action figures and memorabilia, along with artwork done by artists at the event.
Legacy Toys and Games, a business in Elk Grove, was among the many vendors at this event, selling video games and consoles, as well as accessories such as controllers. Many people also came out “cosplaying” or dressed up as various characters.
Aside from vendors and artists, this event also had featured guests for meet-and-greets. One of the featured guests was actor Victor Rivers, mostly known for portraying the character of Magic in the 1993 film, “Blood In, Blood Out,” along with voicing Hawkman in the “Justice League” cartoon. He appeared at various comic-cons across the country including one in Texas.
“I had just started coming out during the pandemic, because our business as actors was shut down like everybody else’s,” Rivers said. “Last year was the first time I had been out doing meet-and-greets and signing autographs and I’m really enjoying it.”
Another featured guest was dancer and martial artist, Cooley Jackson, who was one of the original Solid Gold dancers, had taken part in live shows of “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” and appeared in movies such as “Breakin’” and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Bugaloo.” He noted that he had worked with the late Michael Jackson, as well as taught him the famous Moonwalk dance.
One of Jackson’s well-known roles was playing the White Ranger on the “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” live tour, which he did for two years and was the understudy for Jason David Frank who was the Green and White Ranger on the TV show.
“I like to tell people the difference with the live show and the TV show is that the TV show you could cut, stop and regroup,” Jackson said. “Live show, you have to bring it, make no mistakes and you got to have 100% of safety, martial arts, acting and everything. You get the real deal when it comes to doing live shows.”
