Updated: The Hungry Pecker Brewing Company closed its Old Town Elk Grove spot late last fall, but a startup brewery is already moving into its space.
Coatza Brewing is hoping to open their taproom at 9251 Elk Grove Blvd. this May. They are now awaiting approval from California’s Alcoholic Beverage Control agency before they can start brewing.
Coatza will become the fifth brewery in Elk Grove, which is also the home of the Bradley Ranch, Flatland, Tilted Mash, and Waterman breweries.
“The craft beer scene is so huge,” co-owner Enrique Silva said. “It’s going to keep evolving to what every community wants, so I know this is something that will hit hard, and we need here in Old Town, for sure.”
He said that his brewery’s two brewmasters plan to concoct a variety of porters, stouts, and India pale ales, but he did mention a unique experiment in the works. They plan to do a “modern take” on a 2,000-year-old Mayan beer recipe.
“What does it taste like? We don’t know yet,” Silva said about the ancient brew. “But I’m sure that recipe will turn into a fan favorite, and that will definitely be a flagship.”
During the Citizen’s visit last week, Silva was in the middle of renovations while a feisty Jack Russell terrier named, Chico guarded the construction site.
His mother, Conchita sold tacos at her Mama’s Tacos stand in the parking lot. Coatza’s name is an abbreviation of her Mexican hometown of Coatzacoalcos. Silva’s Mexican heritage is also reflected in the taproom’s in-progress mural of Dia de los Muertos style skeletons, including one who has a leather jacket, a pompadour haircut, and a guitar.
A few of the former Hungry Pecker brewery’s large paintings of country music legends were placed in the brewing room, which also houses Silva’s customized, vintage truck that has several beer taps. There are plans to open a concert space and to serve food at the Coatza spot.
Silva grew up in south Sacramento and said that he has a background in trucking and construction.
“I’ve been to a bar in every state of the country when I was driving a truck,” he said. “I knew eventually I’d want to own a bar.”
The Elk Grove resident co-owns the brewery with David Silva and Hendrick Crowell. After Coatza opens, they plan to start up their 31 Taps taproom down the street at 8949 Elk Grove Blvd. That business was announced last year, and its owners are now undergoing a lengthy city approval process. Silva showed a schematic of that bar’s elaborate, custom-made tower of 30 beer taps and a lone tap that resembles a steam engine.
“It’s crazy and nobody else has designed something so elaborate for a tap room,” he said.
Silva mentioned his attraction to the Old Town neighborhood and its small business community.
“What’s attractive here is Old Town Elk Grove and building businesses here in the Old Town strip that want locals to spend and keep their money locally with small business,” he said. “So I think that the more businesses we open like this – some nice boutiques, some nice shops – we’ll make people just want to walk up and down the street, have a beer, have a bite, shop, and spend money here locally.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.