History will come alive this weekend, Oct. 9-10, when Civil War Days returns to the historic Mahon Ranch, 10171 Grant Line Road, in Elk Grove.
The Civil War was fought between the northern states that were loyal to the Union and the southern states that established the Confederate States of America. The Union ultimately won the war, which involved issues of slavery, states’ rights, and westward expansion.
Civil War Days presents an opportunity for attendees to view reenactments of that time in history through a dress parade on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. and battle scenarios at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The grounds on that day will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will continue the next day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights of that day are an old-time church service at 10 a.m. and a battle scenario at 12:30 p.m.
Each battle includes the booming sounds of cannon firings and the crackling of gun and rifle shots by reenactors in recreated military attire.
Civil War Days will be hosted by the Elk Grove Historical Society, the Linda Mae Mahon Lema Foundation, and the Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor #41.
Jim Entrican, past president of the Elk Grove Historical Society, told the Citizen that the event’s hosts are proud to be partnering with the National Civil War Association, which will have about 140 reenactors.
“What we’re doing here is setting up encampments with about 140 participants that will be show-and-tell outfits representing the south and the north,” he said. “They’re going to do scenarios of battles that actually took place in the Civil War. Quite a few guests will probably come this time. We had a good portion of them come (to the first edition of this event) in (late) April (and early May).”
Entrican spoke about other features of the reenactments.
“There will be over 21 horses, and there will be anywhere from five to 10 cannons,” he said. “But we’ll probably only be firing about five of them – half of them – because it costs us $100 a cannon, cut black powder.”
Recognized during the event will be Pvt. Peter Glann, who lived near Elk Grove and was injured in a battle against the Confederate Army while volunteering for the California 1st Volunteer Calvary Regiment on the Union side. He was a distant relative of the Mahon family of the Mahon Ranch.
Entrican referred to the site of Civil War Days as “fitting.”
“It’s only fitting that we have reenactments on the Mahon Ranch on property that has never been disturbed in its native environment on Deer Creek,” he said. “And all the reenactors are absolutely in love (with) the terrain that they have to do their scenario battles.
“It’s similar, but not exactly like (in) the East, because we have oak trees here and they have (different) trees.”
Entrican added that the goal of the organizers of the event hope to make Civil War Days an annual event that coincides with the Elk Grove Western Festival every May.
“Our next (Civil War Days, following this weekend), will be the third one for the Mahon Ranch, in May of 2022,” he said. “Then in each year thereafter, we’ll be known to do this (event) on an annual basis.”
General admission is $10/adults and $5/children, 6 to 12 years old. Younger children will be admitted for free, and advanced discounted, $8 tickets are available for seniors, veterans and students, 12 to 18 years old.
Tickets for Civil War Days can be purchased online at www.CWDElkGrove.com or in person at the gate.
For more information about this event, call Jim Entrican at (916) 761-2225.
