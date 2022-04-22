Civil War Days, featuring reenacted battle scenarios between the Union and Confederate troops, will be held at the historic Mahon Ranch, 10171 Grant Line Road, Elk Grove on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1.
There will be three battle scenarios, which will include the booming sounds of cannon firings and the crackling of gun and rifle shots by reenactors in recreated military attire.
Participating in these reenacted battles at this rain or shine event will be National Civil War Association members from California and western Nevada.
The Elk Grove Historical Society, which is hosting Civil War Days, expects more than 100 reenactors to join in this event, compared to about 70 reenactors last October. It is also anticipated that the group from Nevada will bring about 20 horses with them.
Because larger crowds are expected at the upcoming edition of this event, guests who choose not to walk across a large pasture, will be offered rides on any of the three hay-filled wagons that will be pulled by tractors. The rides will go to and from the Union and Confederate encampments and the battle site.
The event will additionally include a city with a store that will feature souvenirs for children.
Jim Entrican, past president of the Elk Grove Historical Society, mentioned that guests of the event will have opportunities to walk through the encampments and meet the reenactors.
“Soldiers will tell you who they are,” he said. “Each reenactor takes on an actual name of a person that fought in the Civil War.”
The hours of the event for April 30 are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A dress formation featuring the Confederate and Union army reenactors will begin at 10 a.m., and the battle scenarios will be held at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The following day, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the schedule features an old-time church service at 10 a.m. and a battle scenario at 1 p.m.
The church service, which will last about one hour, will include limited seating on bales of hay, a sermon, and songs for anyone in attendance to sing.
New to Civil War Days this year will be a swap meet featuring retired items of the reenactors, Entrican noted.
“We are planning to have a swap meet,” he said. “It’s the first one, and it’s really conceived from the reenactors wanting a general place to have their items that they want to (swap or sell). It could be fun, because a lot of people coming here might want a souvenir.”
Entrican told the Citizen that although the upcoming Civil War Days will be the third time that this event will be held at the Mahon Ranch, this year’s edition of this attraction is considered the inaugural event.
He called the other editions of this attraction “trial runs,” and he added that the intention is for Civil War Days to become an annual event.
“We did one in April last year and we did one in October last year to do trial runs to see what was needed to get this production going,” Entrican said. “I call it the first annual, because every first Saturday of the year henceforth in May, we will be doing it for as long as the historical society can deem it to be profitable.”
He noted that the event is planned to be regularly held around the same time as the Elk Grove Western Festival.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Festival has not been held since 2019.
A special day for about 150 schoolchildren to learn about the Civil War will be held at the Mahon Ranch on Friday, April 29. This event is only for children who have already been invited to participate in this educational experience.
In addition to acknowledging the reenactors, Entrican paid a special tribute to the Mahons.
“We couldn’t do this without the help of Tom and Cindy Mahon and the other Mahon owners of the Mahon Ranch out there on Grant Line Road,” he said. “They have an almost ideal, (560-acre) place (under) the big oaks near the Cosumnes River. There’s a lot of virgin territory down there. It’s never been plowed. It’s as you would have seen it back in 1860. So, it’s very fitting of an actual environment where the war would have been held.”
In anticipating a very exciting event this year, Entrican invited the community to attend this year’s Civil War Days.
“You ought to all come out there to this event, because it’s going to be a fantastic, good weather, family-friendly event for all, and I think everybody will enjoy themselves immensely,” he said.
General admission is $10 and admission for children, 10 or younger, is $5. Parking is free.
For additional information about this event, visit www.CDWElkGrove.com or call Entrican at (916) 761-2225.
