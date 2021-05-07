Elk Grove came alive with the booming sounds of cannon firings and the crackling of gun and rifle shots this past weekend, as the Mahon Ranch took a step back in time more than a century and a half ago with several American Civil War battle reenactments.
These reenactments were part of Civil War Days, a three-day event that was held from April 30 to May 2 near Grant Line Road. This attraction drew a few hundred people interested in learning about the history of that war, which began 160 years ago.
The National Civil War Association (NCWA) presented the event that was also sponsored by the Elk Grove Historical Society, the Linda Mae Mahon Lema Foundation, and the Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor #41.
Mahon Ranch owner Tom Mahon told the Citizen that he was pleased.
“There are a lot of people having a lot of fun,” he said. “This group is all about education. (With the pandemic), everybody is looking for something to do and outdoors is the way to do things right now.
“We were down here (on his ranch) the other night as it got dark and it was kind of interesting to see the people walk by in their uniforms in the twilight with the silhouettes of their tents in the background and their campfires. You could almost feel like you were back in the 1860s.”
While standing near the reenactment battlefield on April 3, Elk Grove resident Leslie Allen expressed excitement for this event.
“This is the best thing Elk Grove has ever done,” she said. “I’ve been here 23 years, and if they hold this event every year, I’ll be here. I’ll fly people in here to come here. Yes, we’ll be here every day.
“The visual is awesome, very theatrical and the property is amazing. What a place, and I had no idea that these reenactors were so immersive. The people themselves, they’re camping in these tents. I had no idea. This is all news to me. So, you get a really big notion what it (was like back then).”
Darragh Donohue, one of Allen’s two sons who attended the event, noted that he was drawn to the event due to his longtime love of history.
“(The event is) 100% important,” he said. “It laid the foundation for what happens later with the unification of the U.S. It basically is brother against brother. It’s hard truth, but it’s kind of necessary to mill, because you don’t want to have another one of those things happen again. It’s important. History is important in everything.”
In addition to the battle reenactments, the event included history classes for students on Friday, a re-created old town, horses, handmade soaps and candles, hand-carved wooden items, old-time church and prayer services, food by BBQ Express Yoself and Squeeze Burger, and beers brewed by the Elk Grove’s Hungry Pecker Brewing Company.
About 150 students attended the classes with their parents and teachers. They went from station to station and learned about what was happening in America in the 1860s. Altogether, eight class sessions were presented.
Pam Phelps, a retired teacher who attended Sunday’s event, said she was inspired that history classes were presented to young students on Friday.
“I’m retired, but I’m still teaching, (and) I’m going to tell my school about it,” she said.
Saturday’s crowd consisted of about 350 to 400 people, and about 300 people attended the event on Sunday.
Ellie Forcier, a six-year resident of Elk Grove, spoke about her experience watching a Civil War reenactment for the first time.
“It was good, it was wonderful,” she said. “I had a (relative, Alexander Mather) that was in the Revolutionary War who played the trumpet.”
While standing alongside Forcier, Barbara Claire noted that watching the reenactment gave her a greater appreciation for the Civil War.
“It does make it real, because it’s certainly different than reading about it in a book,” she said. “When you can see, it makes you think, and the firearms they used and the hand-to-hand combat. It’s something I wouldn’t want to go through.”
Charles Kenyon, a reenactor from Walnut Creek, spoke about his character role.
“I am the federal brigade commander, so I’m in charge of all Union forces here,” he said. “I’m the colonel, so I’m the highest-ranking Union guy out here. I’ve got to make sure that the artillery, the cavalry and the infantry are coordinated in what we’re doing – basically plan the battles out.”
John Moreno, of the NCWA, 7th Virginia Infantry Regiment, told the Citizen that Civil War history has similarities to things that are happening today.
“Texas is talking about succession, we have political censorship,” he said. “It’s just weird how many parallels there are. So, as a reenactor, it’s eerie that a lot of stuff that we talk about from the Civil War, there’s some parallels.
“The Southern postmasters would censor abolition materials that were mailed from the South. We’ve got Facebook censoring people. That wasn’t true like 10 years ago. You’ve got states stepping up for states’ rights. So, now states’ rights are actually a big deal.”
As for the religious portion of the event, Terry portrayed a Civil War military chaplain.
“It could be said that the military chaplaincy began in the Civil War,” he said. “There was no official (military) chaplaincy at the beginning of the war and a lot of people were laymen, and there were a good number of pastors, though, that took it upon themselves to go out and minister to the troops. And it wasn’t until about 1863 that they started to get some recognition.”
Terry, who chose not to mention his last name, added that his reenactment character has a nickname.
“I do have the nickname of Holy Sniper, because at one reenactment, I was dressed in my pastor’s outfit and I had my rifle and I wasn’t in formation and I happened to break off, and I found three Confederates and I blew them away,” he said.
Jim Entrican, past president of the Elk Grove Historical Society, told the Citizen that the society hopes Civil War Days will return to Elk Grove.
“We’re looking forward to doing this again next year,” he said. “(The reenactor group) will have a meeting afterwards. They will analyze everything, then meet with Tom (Mahon) and some members of the Elk Grove Historical Society and Native Sons. We’ll all put our thoughts together and see what we can do to make this even more attractive for next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.