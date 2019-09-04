Teenagers are invited to loosen up from nearly a month of school and get into the groove at the city of Elk Grove’s 4th annual Party on the Palms festival on Saturday, Sept. 7.
This outdoor party will be held at Elk Grove City Hall and is only open to partiers who are ages 13-18. Teenagers from outside Elk Grove are also welcome to join as long as they have valid student ID cards. Admission is free.
“The (Elk Grove) City Council wants to ensure that students in Elk Grove had something to do and had a positive outlet for it,” city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence said, adding that city officials worked with the Elk Grove Youth Commission to organize the party.
Plans are to have DJ music, a social media lounge, carnival games, and the return of the “foam dance” party where attendees can play in a giant foam bath.
“The kids enjoyed it; it’s clean fun,” Laurence said.
There will also be food trucks at the party – Laurence advised partiers to bring a “little bit of pocket change” for food.
The party lasts from 6-9 p.m. at 8400 Laguna Palms Way. Due to the city’s youth curfew, the party will end at 9 p.m. so that minors can have at least an hour to come home before the 10 p.m. curfew. For more information on the party, visit the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.