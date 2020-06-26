Elk Grove residents are encouraged to walk out of their homes shortly after sundown and keep an eye out for a massive fireworks show on Independence Day.
The shells will be fired from an undisclosed location, and they are expected to shoot up at least 600 feet in the air and create explosions that are large enough to be seen from across the city.
The Elk Grove city staff decided last month to cancel the 24th annual Salute to the Red, White, and Blue festival at Elk Grove Regional Park, due to the challenge of keeping social distancing at an event that typically draws tens of thousands of people every year.
Their alternative during the COVID-19 pandemic is to host a “sky concert,” which will have community members stay at home and either watch the fireworks outside their homes or view the show on television.
Residents in the Sacramento region can also watch the show on ABC10 at 9:30 p.m. and tune into 93.7 The River to hear the fireworks performance’s musical soundtrack.
The fireworks show will also celebrate Elk Grove’s 20th anniversary of cityhood.
“It’s our Independence Day and people need something to look forward to,” said Lynden King, the longtime producer of the Salute to the Red, White, and Blue fireworks show. “They can watch from a distance and they don’t have to gather.”
He mentioned that the show will happen at a time when many California cities such as Galt and Lodi canceled their Fourth of July fireworks shows.
King said that Elk Grove’s fireworks show may have its largest audience ever since it’s being televised this year.
“Hopefully, this will make it an event in our times that are uncertain,” he said.
