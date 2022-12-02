Dec. 2 Update: The city announced that the Parade of Lights was canceled, due to anticipated rain. Organizers also said that the festival will still continue.
An evening holiday parade, 65-plus vendors, and a synthetic ice rink await revelers at the city of Elk Grove’s 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3.
This gathering will be held at 3 p.m. at the District56 center, 8230 Civic Center Drive. The Parade of Lights will then follow at 6 p.m. After the parade, a lighting ceremony will be held for the city’s Holiday Ribbon Tree, which is a 32-foot sculpture decorated with more than 11,000 LED lights.
“We’re excited for (the parade) to come back and for people to see the expanded version of the festival; it’s welcome to all,” said Jodie Moreno, the city’s community events and projects coordinator. “We want everyone to have fun and kick off the season.”
New this year is the ice rink that will be open for one day only at District56’s fountain area. Moreno said that up to 50 people can skate at a time for free, and skates will be rented out. Elk Grove last had an ice rink in Old Town 10 years ago. There will also be a curling rink at the bocce ball court, Moreno said.
Dozens of vendors and six food trucks will set up shop at the festival, and there will also be roaming entertainment by the likes of Maddie the Elf and the Grinch. Moreno noted that plans are to install a 30-foot, inflatable snowman. She emphasized that festival organizers will set up ideal spots for visitors to be photographed. Mr. and Mrs. Claus are also expected to visit the festival and invite attendees to have free pictures taken with them, Moreno said.
The festival’s parade will start at the corner of Laguna Springs and Auto Passage drives before traveling past the reviewing stand outside the District56 center. The Elk Grove Lions Club will produce this year’s parade.
“What’s really neat about this parade is that (parade entries) are being judged on the lights,” Elk Grove Lion Jack Edwards said. “Whether they are on a vehicle or on foot, they will be decked out with lights for the holidays.”
The Illumination Holiday Festival’s parade finale
The annual Parade of Lights will end the city of Elk Grove’s 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival on Dec. 3. This parade will begin at 6 p.m. near the corner of Laguna Springs and Auto Passage drives. The best viewing spot will be at the festival site outside the District56 center at Civic Center Drive.
During the festival day, the Elk Grove police will close streets for the parade staging area from 3-9 p.m. These streets are Laguna Springs Drive from Auto Passage Drive to Lotz Parkway, and Auto Passage Drive from Auto City Drive to Laguna Springs Drive.
Starting at 5 p.m., these streets will be closed for the parade: Civic Center Drive will be closed between Big Horn Boulevard to Laguna Springs Drive, southbound Big Horn Boulevard will be closed between Elk Grove Boulevard and Denali Circle, Laguna Springs Drive will be closed between Elk Grove Boulevard and Lotz Parkway.
Northbound traffic on Big Horn Boulevard will be diverted to the District56 entrance or turned around at Denali Circle.
The city staff advises drivers to take Bruceville Road or West Stockton Boulevard if they are driving north or southbound. East or westbound travelers are advised to use Elk Grove Boulevard or Whitelock Parkway.
Festival organizers say that free festival parking will be available at the Dignity Health Medical Plaza, 8220 Wymark Drive.
