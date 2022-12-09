The city of Elk Grove’s annual parade of lights was rained out on Saturday, Dec. 3. But the cancellation of that event could not dampen the community’s spirit, as many people gathered indoors at the District56 center on the same evening for the city’s 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival.
An exception to this indoor experience was briefly made by the event’s attendees who witnessed the lighting ceremony of a 32-foot-tall, artificial, Holiday Ribbon Tree, which is decorated with more than 11,000 LED lights. The tree’s lighting is a regular highlight of this festival.
Also drawing much attention was the many vendors who offered handcrafted gifts and other items for sale.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen told the Citizen that Elk Grove is fortunate to have District56 to accommodate this event.
“District56 is an amazing place to gather for families, on top of the state-of-the-art amenities here, and Santa is over there taking pictures here with the kids,” she said. “So, it’s all about the holiday season and families coming together now.”
Sergio Robles, one of Elk Grove’s two newly elected City Council members, mentioned that he was impressed by the event’s turnout.
“It’s great to see all the community members out here,” he said. “If you look around, everyone has a smile, and this is what community is about and this is what Elk Grove is about. So, I’m pretty excited to see everyone smiling and ready for the holidays.”
Fresh off of shopping at the event’s vendor market, Shelby Behrmann, the wife of Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann, noted that she liked the selection of items for sale.
This is a nice event, because there’s just a lot of variety of different stuff (for sale),” she said. “You can see lots of different things and the decorations and just that kind of stuff. We bought baked goods from one of the vendors. It was the cookies, and we bought some Nigerian rice.”
The Nigerian rice is instant rice from the local business, Sinachi’s Instant Nigerian Foods. That business’s owner told the Citizen that this food’s preparation is as simple as knowing how to operate a microwave.
Another food vendor, Apples by Terri, offered homemade caramel apples and cookies.
Other items that were for sale at the event included books and jewelry.
The event also offered activities for children. Among those attractions was a very colorful painting in which many children worked in collaboration to create.
Among those young painters was Elk Grove resident Raquel Aguirre, a seventh grade student at Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School.
“I like that there were a lot of kids that helped out, and it’s very creative,” she said.
Aguirre added that she does not plan on pursuing a career in art in the future.
“It’s just a hobby,” she said. “I want to be a veterinarian.”
Nicole Goodie, market manager for NeighborGood Market, noted that the event’s vendors collectively presented a showcase of local talent.
“We are partnering with the city of Elk Grove to bring the Vendor Village to the Illumination Festival,” she said. “And yeah, we’re coming out here to highlight all of these amazing vendors, show you about all of the neighbors that you have locally that are insanely talented, and that are worthy of your support.”
The Holiday Ribbon Tree can be viewed outside the District56 center at 8230 Civic Center Drive.
