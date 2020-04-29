Since the city of Elk Grove’s Animal Shelter was closed to public access on March 19, their staff has continued to operate essential services such as reuniting stray pets with their owners, providing care to animals in the shelter, and sending animals to foster homes.
They have done this through an appointment basis with social distancing protocols in place. The shelter will not reopen until directives from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sacramento County public health officials allow for it.
They don’t currently have a date when they will reopen and resume normal operations, explained Sarah Humlie, Animal Services Manager for the Elk Grove Animal Shelter.
The Elk Grove city staff on April 20 announced that the animal shelter is reopening its pet adoption program.
“The community has been wonderfully responsive to opening their homes to foster pets; this has left our population in the shelter very low,” Humlie said. “Our decision to begin processing adoptions is mostly to benefit the animals, if they can find a permanent home and not have to come back to the shelter - that is our preference. Adoptions will also help us ensure that, when people start going back to work and they have to return their foster animals, we won’t have more animals coming back to the shelter than we have kennels for.”
Adoptable pets are viewable on the shelter’s website, and interested adopters can call or email and express their interest in a specific animal. Humlie said that one of the staff members then calls the interested party and conducts adoption counseling over the phone.
Applications and paperwork are filled out online or via email. If the interested adopter is a suitable match for the animal, the staff can arrange an adoption appointment where the adopter can meet the animal in an outside yard where social distancing guidelines can be maintained.
If that goes well, final paperwork is signed and the animal can go home with its new adopted family.
Currently, the shelter’s volunteer program is suspended in order to promote compliance with the county’s stay-at-home order and help to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People can still volunteer as a foster parent for a shelter pet.
Animal shelter seeks food donations for ‘Pet Pantry’
The shelter staff has asked for community donations of dog and cat food for its pet pantry. Donors can purchase food online and ship it to the shelter at 9150 Union Park Way. Donations will be provided to local pet owners in need.
The staff will not accept opened bags of food, and they are asking people to ship donations to them directly in order to encourage people to keep complying with the stay-at-home order.
If people are in need of pet food assistance, they can call the main line at (916) 678-3042 and request food. They can arrange an appointment for curbside pick-up.
The shelter is also providing donated pet food to the Elk Grove Food Bank, and people can use their services to get pet food as well.
For more information about pet adoptions and donations to the Pet Pantry program, visit the shelter’s website, https://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/departments_divisions/animal_services/animal_shelter.
