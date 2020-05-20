The city of Elk Grove’s annual Big Truck Day will go “virtual” and become a Big Truck Week on the city’s website and social media pages on May 18-22.
Organizers historically held Big Truck Day as an in-person gathering where children are invited to view the city’s public works vehicles. Due to the coronavirus situation and Sacramento County’s stay-at-home order, students will instead stay home and view daily videos of the city’s trucks. They can also visit the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org, and download games and crafts.
“Even though our schools are closed and events are canceled, we can still use technology to offer some fun and online learning for our students,” the city’s public works director, Bob Murdoch said in a press statement.
Parents can also receive email notifications about new activities being offered during Big Truck Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.