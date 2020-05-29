Elk Grove City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1. The city’s animal shelter will also reopen their lobby on the following day.
Visitors will be required to follow social distancing policies, and they also must wear face coverings to enter the city facilities, due to measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The animal shelter will still not allow causal visits or browsing. Customers who want to license their pets will be asked to conduct it via mail or the shelter’s website. The staff will also continue scheduling appointments for shelter visits. Shelter hours will be between 12-6 p.m. at 9150 Union Park Way.
At City Hall, the lobbies and front counters will be open during business hours, but the city staff will be limited since most of them will continue working from home, the city announced.
While the animal shelter and City Hall are reopening, the Elk Grove Aquatic Center and the District56 community center will stay closed. Those large facilities are classified as “Stage 3” facilities by state public health officials and they cannot reopen in Sacramento County without state authorization.
As for city meetings, the Elk Grove City Council and the city’s planning commission will continue holding online meetings.
