The Elk Grove City Council on Nov. 13 unanimously voted to not change Civic Center Drive’s name.
Civic Center Drive is a 1.2-mile, two-lane street that parallels Elk Grove Boulevard to the south, between Bruceville Road and Laguna Springs Drive. Four properties and 255 addresses are located along the street.
The council’s discussion on whether to change the street’s name resulted from the council’s Sept. 11 approval of the name, “District56” for the city’s civic center facilities. That name refers to the project site’s 56 acres.
Bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard to the north, Big Horn Boulevard to the west and Lotz Parkway to the south, the new center will feature various public amenities, including a community center, a veterans hall, a senior center, a public library and a children’s museum.
The project’s aquatics center opened in May and the building housing the community center, veterans hall and senior center is expected to open in January.
During their Sept. 11 meeting, the council requested that city staff research options for renaming Civic Center Drive to more closely align the street name with the site’s new branding concept.
City staff recommended four alternative names for Civic Center Drive, which is located north of District56. Those names were District 56 Drive, District 56 Avenue, District Drive, and District Avenue.
Prior to the council’s deliberation on the renaming of Civic Center Drive, three public speakers asked it to keep the street’s current name.
The speakers’ concerns included the need for address changes on driver’s licenses, personal checks, postal mail, and other services.
Mayra Sewel, property manager of The Ridge Apartments, a 240-unit affordable-housing community at 8151 Civic Center Drive, spoke against the renaming proposal.
“Our residents are already stressed households and (a renaming of the street would) have an undue, financial impact on them all,” she said. “As a business, we are also greatly impacted due to the funding layers, which include the (California) Tax (Credit) Allocation Committee, as well as the IRS.
“We have regulatory agreements with these entities, which very much include our address.”
Vice Mayor Pat Hume said that he was not in favor of forcing residents at The Ridge to change their addresses as a result of a street name change.
“I think that we are looking at ‘civic center’ as though it was a pejorative thing, when in reality we are developing this area to be the civic center of Elk Grove, with all the amenities that we are putting into place and some of the lifestyle choices that are going to be in that area,” he said.
“So, I think the name of that street still will be appropriate, even though it won’t necessarily be government offices.”
Council Member Steve Detrick referred to changing the name of the street as “silly.”
He added that he believes the street’s current name is fitting.
“We have the proposed – between Civic Center (Drive) and Elk Grove Boulevard – the lifestyle center that is going to go in there, that will be a city-based project,” Detrick said. “We have the city aquatic center that’s already open, and then we have the new senior center, veterans (hall) and community center that is under construction that will be opening up shortly, which are all city of Elk Grove facilities.”
