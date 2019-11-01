Grace Church’s Holiday Boutique Nov. 2
The Women’s Ministry of Grace Church is hosting a Holiday Boutique fundraiser at Harriet Eddy Middle School on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Visitors can check out handmade crafts, a bake sale, raffles, and a barbecue lunch. Proceeds will benefit the Elk Grove ministry. The boutique lasts from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 9329 Soaring Oaks Drive, Elk Grove.
For questions on being a vendor there, contact Ruth at gracechurchladies@gmail.com.
Grief Support Meetings at EG United Methodist Church
VITAS Healthcare is hosting a series of grief support meetings on every first and third Tuesday of the month. Each meeting lasts from 10-11:30 a.m. at Elk Grove United Methodist Church, 8986 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town.
Attendees are welcome to enter a safe, confidential environment and connect with others who also experienced a loss. Their meetings are flexible – people can attend once or regularly. Chaplain John Soggs will lead the gatherings.
Good Shepherd Parish Group Helps Needy in Area
St. Vincent de Paul Society of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in the Laguna Creek area of Elk Grove maintains a small storage locker for items for the needy in the church’s immediate area, ZIP codes 95757 and 95758.
Members help those in need with utility bills when funds are available, and have clothing and miscellaneous items available on Monday mornings. They do home visits to assess the needs of the family and discuss furniture needs on a one-on-one basis. The organization also offers assistance with utility bills.
St. Vincent de Paul’s hours of operation are 10-11 a.m. from Oct. 1 through April 30, and 9-10 a.m. from May 1 through Sept. 30.
It is located on the south side of the church parking lot, 9539 Racquet Court, near the tennis courts of the Racquet Club. For more information, call (916) 647-1243.
Free Breakfast, Lunch at EG Methodist
Elk Grove United Methodist Church has expanded its “Get to Know Your Neighbor Breakfast” to “Get to Know Your Neighbor Meals.”
Members have been serving a free breakfast on Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. and now are also serving a free lunch on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to the church’s social hall at 8986 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town Elk Grove at Gage Street.
Elk Grovians who would like to volunteer to prep, cook, serve or clean up are more than welcome and should call the church office at (916) 686-8303.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church Offers Food Pantry
All Nations Seventh-Day Adventist Church is offering a food pantry for community members in need. This pantry is open every second and third Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Organizers request identification such as a driver’s license, Social Security card, or a food stamp card before they offer supplies to recipients.
For more information, contact Rudy at (916) 271-9315. The church is located at 8280 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Sacramento.
