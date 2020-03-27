Editor’s note: The nation’s coronavirus situation has caused several local churches to temporarily change their services.
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church suspends masses
Elk Grove’s St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church suspended their Sunday and weekday masses, in accordance with orders from Bishop Jaime Soto of the Diocese of Sacramento.
He announced that he made his decision “with a heavy heart, conscious of the accelerating rates of coronavirus infection.”
Church members are advised to stay connected with their church community by visiting St. Maria Gorreti’s website https://smgcc.net or by using the smartphone application myParish.
Sun Grove Church live-streaming services
Sun Grove Church will livestream their church services on their website every Sunday through the end of March. This move aims to keep church members at home and safe from the coronavirus.
Services will be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. The church’s website is https://sungrove.org.
Creekside Christian Church hosting online services
Elk Grove’s Creekside Christian Church announced on March 17 they are suspending all on-campus activities through April 7, due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Church members can view their services online by visiting the church’s website, https://creeksideeg.com.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church offers food pantry
All Nations Seventh-Day Adventist Church is offering a food pantry for community members in need. This pantry is open every second and third Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Organizers request identification such as a driver’s license, Social Security card, or a food stamp card before they offer supplies to recipients.
For more information, contact Rudy at (916) 271-9315. The church is located at 8280 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Sacramento.
Free Breakfast, Lunch at EG Methodist
Elk Grove United Methodist Church has expanded its “Get to Know Your Neighbor Breakfast” to “Get to Know Your Neighbor Meals.”
Members have been serving a free breakfast on Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. and now are also serving a free lunch on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to the church’s social hall at 8986 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town Elk Grove at Gage Street.
Elk Grovians who would like to volunteer to prep, cook, serve or clean up are more than welcome and should call the church office at (916) 686-8303.
Good Shepherd Parish group helps needy in area
St. Vincent de Paul Society of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in the Laguna Creek area of Elk Grove maintains a small storage locker for items for the needy in the church’s immediate area, ZIP codes 95757 and 95758.
Members help those in need with utility bills when funds are available, and have clothing and miscellaneous items available on Monday mornings. They do home visits to assess the needs of the family and discuss furniture needs on a one-on-one basis. The organization also offers assistance with utility bills.
St. Vincent de Paul’s hours of operation are 10-11 a.m. from Oct. 1 through April 30, and 9-10 a.m. from May 1 through Sept. 30.
It is located on the south side of the church parking lot, 9539 Racquet Court, near the tennis courts of the Racquet Club. For more information, call (916) 647-1243.
