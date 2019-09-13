Praise in the Park festival Sept. 21
Four local churches collaborated to organize the Praise in the Park music festival at Elk Grove Regional Park on Saturday, Sept. 21.
This gathering will feature worship bands and church choirs from St. Peter’s Lutheran, Point Pleasant United Methodist, Impact, and Capital City Baptist Churches. There will also be face painting and balloon animals for children. Visitors can enjoy refreshments from food truck such as Squeeze Inn Burgers, Kona Ice, and India Jones.
Admission is free and organizers will collect non-perishable food donations for the Elk Grove Food Bank.
This gathering will last from 12-5 p.m. at the park’s Strauss Island. Elk Grove Regional Park is at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Cowboy Church gathering Sept. 15
There will be a Cowboy Church gathering in Wilton during the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 15. This is a non-denominational event where attendees can relax under oak trees, listen to gospel country music, hear Rev. Larry Condit’s sermon, and enjoy a little “cowboy poetry.” There will also be a church potluck dinner.
This gathering begins at 4 p.m. at 9726 Cosumnes Road. For more information, call (916) 956-2584.
Grief Support Meetings at EG United Methodist Church
VITAS Healthcare is hosting a series of grief support meetings on every first and third Tuesday of the month. Each meeting lasts from 10-11:30 a.m. at Elk Grove United Methodist Church, 8986 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town.
Attendees are welcome to enter a safe, confidential environment and connect with others who also experienced a loss. Their meetings are flexible – people can attend once or regularly. Chaplain John Soggs will lead the gatherings.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church Offers Food Pantry
All Nations Seventh-Day Adventist Church is offering a food pantry for community members in need. This pantry is open every second and third Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Organizers request identification such as a driver’s license, Social Security card, or a food stamp card before they offer supplies to recipients.
For more information, contact Rudy at (916) 271-9315. The church is located at 8280 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Sacramento.
Good Shepherd Parish Group Helps Needy in Area
St. Vincent de Paul Society of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in the Laguna Creek area of Elk Grove maintains a small storage locker for items for the needy in the church’s immediate area, ZIP codes 95757 and 95758.
Members help those in need with utility bills when funds are available, and have clothing and miscellaneous items available on Monday mornings. They do home visits to assess the needs of the family and discuss furniture needs on a one-on-one basis. The organization also offers assistance with utility bills.
St. Vincent de Paul’s hours of operation are 10-11 a.m. from Oct. 1 through April 30, and 9-10 a.m. from May 1 through Sept. 30.
It is located on the south side of the church parking lot, 9539 Racquet Court, near the tennis courts of the Racquet Club. For more information, call (916) 647-1243.
Free Breakfast, Lunch at EG Methodist
Elk Grove United Methodist Church has expanded its “Get to Know Your Neighbor Breakfast” to “Get to Know Your Neighbor Meals.”
Members have been serving a free breakfast on Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. and now are also serving a free lunch on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to the church’s social hall at 8986 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town Elk Grove at Gage Street.
Elk Grovians who would like to volunteer to prep, cook, serve or clean up are more than welcome and should call the church office at (916) 686-8303.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.