Editor’s note: The nation’s coronavirus situation has caused several local churches to temporarily change their services.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church Offers Food Pantry
All Nations Seventh-Day Adventist Church is offering a food pantry for community members in need. This pantry is open every second and third Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Organizers request identification such as a driver’s license, Social Security card, or a food stamp card before they offer supplies to recipients.
For more information, contact Rudy at (916) 271-9315. The church is located at 8280 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Sacramento.
Creekside Christian Church hosting online services
Elk Grove’s Creekside Christian Church announced in March they are suspending all on-campus activities, due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Church members can view their services online by visiting the church’s website, https://creeksideeg.com.
Good Shepherd Parish Group Helps Needy in Area
St. Vincent de Paul Society of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in the Laguna Creek area of Elk Grove maintains a small storage locker for items for the needy in the church’s immediate area, ZIP codes 95757 and 95758.
Members help those in need with utility bills when funds are available, and have clothing and miscellaneous items available on Monday mornings. They do home visits to assess the needs of the family and discuss furniture needs on a one-on-one basis. The organization also offers assistance with utility bills.
St. Vincent de Paul’s hours of operation are 10-11 a.m. from Oct. 1 through April 30, and 9-10 a.m. from May 1 through Sept. 30.
It is located on the south side of the church parking lot, 9539 Racquet Court, near the tennis courts of the Racquet Club. For more information, call (916) 647-1243.
