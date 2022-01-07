Elk Grove Restaurant Week, an annual showcase of the city’s vibrant and diverse restaurant scene, kicks off on Friday, Jan. 14 and lasts through Sunday, Jan. 23.
During these 10 days, diners can use a free smartphone “passport” to access deals at more than 30 restaurants. Such special includes discounts, family meals, and chances to win prizes. Customers just need to access their mobile passport by registering at ElkGroveRestaurantWeek.com and then accessing a link to a restaurant week pass. They then need to show this pass on a smartphone screen to an employee at a participating restaurant in order to gain the Elk Grove Restaurant Week special.
Explore Elk Grove, an organization that works with the city of Elk Grove to promote local businesses, created this year’s restaurant week.
“It’s very easy, it’s seamless and it allows you to check into restaurants for individual deals,” said Aaryn Val, the executive director of Explore Elk Grove.
Like restaurants across California, Elk Grove’s restaurant scene experienced challenges with staffing shortages and services last year when the state economy reopened after a 15-month shutdown related to the COVID-19 situation.
“We think there is no better time than now in January to drive business to them,” Val said.
She later mentioned the great variety of eateries that are a part of the 10-day showcase.
“I like to try new things and do business in the community that I live in and love,” Val stated.
Explore Elk Grove is still signing up local restaurants to join this year’s Elk Grove Restaurant Week. Restaurants owners can email info@ExploreElkGrove.com to join. For more information on the participating restaurants and the smartphone passport, visit www.ElkGroveRestaurantWeek.com.
Who’s joining Elk Grove Restaurant Week 2022
The following Elk Grove Restaurant Week specials will be offered at these locations on Jan. 14-23:
-A Seat at the Table, (9257 Laguna Springs Drive): a free brewed coffee or iced tea with a $10 purchase
-Beach Hut Deli, (7119 Elk Grove Blvd.): free chips or soda
-Big Kahuna Frozen Yogurt & Juicery, (8361 Sheldon Road): buy one, get one free
-Bull Wings Grill & Bar, (9625 East Stockton Blvd.): 20% off an appetizer
-Café Elk Grove, (8020 Civic Center Drive - inside District56 center): a high tea for two
-Chason’s Crab Stadium, (8839 Sheldon Road): 20% off your order
-Denny’s, (8707 Elk Grove Blvd.): $5 off a purchase off a $15 purchase
-Fish & Things Poke Bar, (7423 Laguna Blvd.): $5 off a $25 purchase
-Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch, (2745 Elk Grove Blvd.): free beignets with a purchase of two entrees
-Jack’s Urban Eats, (7701 Laguna Blvd.): $5 off any purchase of $25 or more
-Jamie’s Café, (9101 Laguna Main St.): 20% off your order
-Journey to the Dumpling, (7419 Laguna Blvd.): $5 off a purchase of $25 or more
-La Fiesta Meat Market, (9746 Elk Grove-Florin Road): a free horchata water cup
-Leatherby’s Family Creamery, (8238 Laguna Blvd.): buy one entrée, get one free
-MacQue’s BBQ and Catering, (8517 Elk Grove Blvd.): 10% off any purchase of $12 or more
-Maharani India Restaurant, (9583 Elk Grove-Florin Road): free vegetable samosa with a $25 purchase
-Mainland China, (8649 Elk Grove Blvd.): free French fries on orders of $20 or more
-Maru Ramen Bar, (8698 Elk Grove Blvd.): 10% off an appetizer
-Moo Moo, (8698 Elk Grove Blvd.): 20% off an appetizer
-Nash & Proper, (9080 Laguna Main St.): 10% off an entrée
-Netillo’s Takos, (8451 Elk Grove Blvd.): one free meat taco with a $15 purchase
-Old Town Pizza and Tap House, (9677 Elk Grove-Florin Road): 20% off a large pizza
-Pho Bistro, (4805 Laguna Blvd.): $5 off a purchase of $25 or more
-S.E.A. Bowl, (9635 East Stockton Blvd.): a free chicken egg roll or a cream cheese wonton with a purchase of $25 or more
-S.E.A. Hut, (9655 Elk Grove-Florin Road): a side of fries or a Thai tea for $2 with any sandwich
-Savvy House Coffee Bar, (9630 Bruceville Road): 20% off an entrée
-Sheldon Inn Restaurant and Bar, (9000 Grant Line Road): $39 prix fixe menu
-Sheldon Wine Shop, (8361 Sheldon Road): 10% off
-Steve’s Pizza, (9135 West Stockton Blvd.): 20% off a large or extra-large pizza
-Tasty Pot, (8461 Elk Grove Blvd.): 10% off
-The Old Spaghetti Factory, (7727 Laguna Blvd.): free Sicilian garlic cheese bread
-The Original Mike’s Diner, (9139 East Stockton Blvd.) 20% off check
-Todo un Poco, (9080 Laguna Main St.) special to be announced
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.