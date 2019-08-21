Fog Willow Farms in Wilton is going to be figuratively the hottest place in town on Saturday, Sept. 7. Mark your calendar if you want hot chili, hot cars and hot-selling crafts at the Wilton Firefighters Association’s 16th annual Chili Cook-Off and Classic Car Show.
Teams of chili cooks will each begin cooking 10 gallons of chili at 7 a.m. Their creations will be judged by a panel and the public attendees beginning at 11 a.m. While attendees wait for the chili to be ready for consumption, dozens of classic cars will be on display and a wide range of local crafters will be selling their wares from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
“This is a terrific value and great fun for the whole family and truly represents all the wonderful things about life in Wilton,” said Casey Robinson, deputy chief of the Wilton Fire Protection District and co-chair of this year’s event. “This year we’re bringing back the Kids Zone with a bounce house and a dunk tank, so there will be plenty of fun for kids of all ages.”
Attendees can buy a chili kit for $5, which allows them to taste each of the chili entries and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award. If you are coming to the chili cook-off but don’t want to eat the chili that’s not a problem.
“The Wilton Firefighters Association will once again be providing hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, soft drinks, water and tap beer for sale,” Robinson said.
Fellow event co-chair Jan Cookson said: “Many of the cooking teams will be recognized by regular attendees, as some have participated several times in the popular competition. Among the regulars will be Johnny Shackelford, Ye Olde Chili Potters led by Darin Wallace of Elk Grove, Andrade Heating and Air partner Jen Andrade, and John Harmon. We have room for more chili teams, and we encourage teams who haven’t entered before to join the fun.”
Perennial favorite Wow Wow Chili, led by Mark and Toni Groth will not be at this year’s competition, as they have qualified to compete in the World Championship Chili Cook-off in Ankeny, Iowa, the same weekend.
“I guess you could say Wow Wow honed its craft of chili cooking in Wilton,” Cookson said.
The prize money for the award-winning chili is double what it’s ever been before. First place will take home $1,000, and second place will take home $500. Plaques will be awarded to the classic-car show winners in four categories: custom, classic, truck and hot rod.
Space is still available for all categories of entries, but you must reserve your spot by Sunday, Sept. 1. Entrance fees are: chili teams, $40 for a booth and $5 for a table; car show, $25 per car if registered by Sept. 1 and $40 the day of the show; craft booth, $60 for a 12-foot-by-12-foot square. Craft vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and sunshades.
“We moved the event into September because we’ve had a couple of really hot years when we’ve held it in August. We are hoping for nice mild temperatures so everyone is comfortable,” Cookson said. “The event usually draws between 1,500 and 2,000 attendees. The event raises between $12,000 - $18,000 for local Wilton programs, including the C.W. Dillard Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, the Boy Scouts and Wilton 4-H.”
Fog Willow Farms is known mostly for its seasonal pumpkin patch and for hosting school field trips that introduce thousands of children each year to a myriad of farm animals.
“We will have goats, sheep, piglets, horses, chicken and bunnies for the children (and the grownups) to interact with,” said Joe Cates, owner of Fog Willow Farms.
To enter any category, entry forms are available on the Wilton Firefighters Association website, http://wilton-fire.org, and at Fire Station 81 at the corner of Wilton and Dillard roads.
The gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Fog Willow Farms is at 11011 Cecatra Drive, Wilton, at the corner of Green and Wilton roads.
