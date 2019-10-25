This is the second part of the series to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Elk Grove Unified School District. Read about our first schools and those in the gold fields in last week’s HHH.
Today, we take a look at the schools created by our farm families and early settlers from 1850 to 1950, and there were many of them. The main stage stops were at Slough House, Cosumnes Bridge House, Elk Grove, and Franklin. They were the centers for the farmers of the areas, many of whom had been gold miners. Country schools provided education for the children of the families. Children, ages of 6-16, went to school in these one room country schools in grades 1-10. They learned to read, write and do arithmetic. They studied United States history, geography, grammar, elements of physiology and hygiene. Special instruction was provided about the nature of alcoholic drinks and narcotics and their effects on the human system. Vocal music, bookkeeping, industrial drawing and civil engineering were also taught, according to the basic curriculum prescribed by the state of California in the 1870s.
One of the common strands throughout the history of educational efforts in our area was the pride demonstrated by parents and community members in their schools. Through the authority vested with their elected trustees, the farm communities were not only very interested in what their children learned in school, but they were determined to have high quality teachers in their schools. Schools were under the direct governance of locally elected officials, but they were supervised and fiscally managed by the Sacramento County Office of Education and the state of California. Samuel Jackman, the gentleman whose name now adorns a local middle school, served in that county position from 1872 to 1880.
Farmers were willing to donate land, build the schools, and pay the taxes that were needed to maintain and operate the schools. They built one-room schools that were managed and operated by a single teacher. When the number of students exceeded the space of the classroom, they added an additional room to handle the additional children. Sometimes, the schools closed when there were not enough students to keep them going, but in most instances efforts were made to keep older students in school and to reach families whose children were not attending regularly.
To see what our one room country schools were like, visit the Rhoads School in Elk Grove Regional Park.
These were the country schools in our Elk Grove area from the 1850s to the 1950s. They all began as independent districts, but many merged with other districts over the years. We do not have much information about some of the schools/districts, but this is what we do have:
1853 – San Joaquin School, the first official school of Sacramento County. It was located near Grant Line Road and what is now Highway 99 and served students until 1921 when it joined Elk Grove Union District.
1856 - Prairie and East Union, located north of Franklin.
1859 - Elk Grove – the first school at what is now Highway 99 and Elk Grove Boulevard.
1859 - Pleasant Grove, became Pleasant Grove-Reese Union, 1951.
1859 - Excelsior – near Jackson Highway, on Excelsior Road, known as the “Bailey” District from 1859 to 1863 - annexed to Enterprise in 1946.
1859 - Franklin – Still with us.
1861 - Union – in the Sheldon area.
1861 - Mokelumne, joined Franklin Union by way of Point Pleasant, 1958.
1860 - Davis, joined Dillard in 1930.
1865 - Enterprise, became Sierra Enterprise Union, 1950.
1866 - Jackson, north of Elk Grove, joined Elk Grove Union District in 1921.
186 - Point Pleasant – became part of Franklin Union.
1872, Lee – Off Dillard Road was used by the gold miners as they traveled to the Jackson Road from what is now Highway 99. Little settlements and farms were all along the route.
1877 - Carroll, south of the Franklin settlement on Bruceville Road; annexed to Elk Grove Union, 1946.
1880 - Victory, in the Elk Grove settlement; joined Elk Grove Union in 1921.
1880 - Highland, in the Sheldon area.
1884 -Reese, on Bradshaw Road; annexed to Pleasant Grove, 1951.
1887 - Florin, still with us today.
1890 - Hicksville, between Elk Grove and Galt.
1893 - Elk Grove Union High School, now at its third site.
1910 - Goethe, north of Franklin. It was most likely named for the German poet/novelist; joined Franklin Union.
1912 - Sierra, north of Florin, south of Highway 50; became Sierra Enterprise Union, 1950.
1913 - Florin East, on Florin Road.
1915 - Dillard, on Dillard Road, near the present site.
1923 - Florin West, on Florin Road.
1948 – Cosumnes River Elementary – combined Michigan Bar, Wilson, Stone House and Rhoads at the present site.
1957 – Anna Kirchgater Elementary, formed by the Elk Grove District.
1957 – Isabelle Jackson Elementary, formed by the Florin District.
Three schools south of Wilton, Arno, Colony, and Herald, became the Arcohe District, connected to Galt Joint Union High School District, 1955.
We have several schools that remain mysteries for us, but this is what we do know about them.
Alabama - changed to Herald, 1923; Brown, lapsed in 1937, annexed to Galt.
Read more about our schools of the past in future HHH columns – and in my two History Happened Here books.
To be continued…
