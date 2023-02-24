Marayah Ortiz ended her battle with cancer soon after she turned 16 in 2021.
The Elk Grove native underwent 54 weeks of chemotherapy and 30 bouts of radiation at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis during the COVID-19 pandemic’s first year.
Her father, Anthony described her as a “rambunctious young girl” who earned a 4.26 GPA at Franklin High School, and served as captain of that school’s girls soccer team as well as her team at the IR Academy of Soccer in Elk Grove. Her parents uprooted their lives in Elk Grove and stayed in Memphis with their daughter who was 15 when she was diagnosed with cancer.
Anthony said they believed that her cancer was beaten after a year of treatment, but medical staff members informed that it returned to her brain and she did not have long to live.
“From that point on, she gave us a great six months,” Anthony told the Citizen.
Marayah’s parents honored their daughter’s memory and passions by forming the nonprofit, Marayah Cares Foundation last year. They are involved in diverse projects such as sending care packages to young cancer patients, providing athletic scholarships to children whose families cannot afford to enroll them in league sports, offering college scholarships, and helping people adopt pets from the Elk Grove Animal Services Center.
“We’re hoping this carries on her memory and name,” Anthony said. “We could make no sense of why a beautiful, strong lady could pass so early, and so we’re hoping we can salvage some type of understanding through this foundation that’s helping people and animals.”
The nonprofit is hosting a crab feed fundraiser in Elk Grove on March 11, and they are also planning a second golf tournament this summer. Last year, more than 150 golfers participated at the debut golf fundraiser that was held at the Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Lincoln. Anthony mentioned that the IR Academy plans to name a tournament trophy after Marayah this April.
Along with running the foundation, Anthony also works as a Sacramento County deputy district attorney who focuses on resolving community issues. In a recent case, he worked with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office to address a “nuisance property” or a rental house that received numerous complaints about criminal activities from neighbors. He said that all of the criminal suspects were removed and that the homeowner is undergoing mental health treatment.
“Hopefully, that will be a success story,” Anthony said.
The attorney mentioned that he worked on homicide cases for much of his career, but he has been a community prosecutor ever since his experience with Marayah’s battle with cancer.
At their foundation, he said they came up with the idea for care packages during their stay at St. Jude where they met other families of cancer patients. Each package is based on a child’s interests such as toys, clothing, hair clips, and makeup.
“We understand how those small gestures can get your mind off treatment and ch emo,” Anthony said. “The daily routine of cancer treatment can be very rigorous.”
He recalled the reactions from young patients who received the packages.
“For the kids, it is so egregious for them to go through what they go through,” Anthony said. “For them to get a little smile is pretty cool.”
The Marayah Cares Foundation’s crab feed fundraiser will be held at the Elk Grove S.E.S. Hall on Saturday, March 11. The dinner begins at 5 p.m. and will also include music, dancing, and a raffle. Tickets are $65 per person. For tickets, visit www.MarayahCaresFoundation.com The Portuguese SES Hall is at 10427 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove.
