Elk Grove’s newest winery, Bradley Ranch Winery, is in business, offering wine tasting every Saturday and Sunday.
Owners Matt and Heather Pratt operate the 50-acre winery, located at 11070 Bradley Ranch Road, east of Grant Line Road, between Calvine and Excelsior roads.
The business’s weekend wine tasting is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m.
Bradley Ranch Winery currently offers four different types of wine: French colombard – a sweet white wine nicknamed “Troublemaker” – chardonnay, old vine zinfandel and a petit syrah blend.
This winery’s wine is currently produced in Victor, and none of its wine grapes are grown on site.
“Wineries have to ferment up to 100 gallons of grapes on site to be considered a winery,” Matt said. “You don’t have to have a vineyard.”
However, Matt noted that plans have been made for some wine grapes to be grown on his Elk Grove property for ambience and educational purposes.
“My plans are for fruit trees, a little bit of everything for backdrops for pictures and otherwise,” he said. “I want every single type of grapes grown in the area, so we can label it: This is what’s grown; this is how it’s grown. You know, more for educational purposes.”
In addition to offering wine tasting, the Bradley Ranch Winery is billing itself as an event center for a wide variety of public and private events, from fundraising dinners and concerts to weddings and Scouting activities.
Included on the property is a 2-acre pond, which is available for fishing and paddle-boating opportunities.
Matt noted that this past October, part of his property was used as a pumpkin patch, similar to the annually operating patch at Wilton’s Fog Willow Farms.
He also mentioned that the property will eventually include an amphitheater.
“Our future plans are holding concerts and trying to build up an amphitheater to do bigger concerts and things,” he said. “It’s being pretty well-received.”
Matt and Heather also developed their property to be kid-friendly.
“We have jumpy houses, waterslides and stuff we put out,” he said. “Even during wine tasting, we put out games, cornhole and other things, just to make it fun for everybody.”
Matt noted that he and Heather have been attracted to Elk Grove for several years, which led to their decision to buy their current property in the city.
As parents to four children, they liked the area’s reputation for quality schools.
“(The schools were), I think, the major thrust of pushing us up there in the first place,” he said.
Matt added that he was also attracted to the opportunity to buy a lot of property for a relatively low cost, compared to the Bay Area.
With their acquisition of the property two years ago, the Pratts became the land’s third owners in its more than century-long history.
Matt noted that the land’s previous owner was the Dismukes family.
The Bradley family, whose name connection to the property continues through the street name and the winery, owned the property from about 1900 to 1975.
After working on the property on weekends only, the Pratts moved to Elk Grove in 2018 to dedicate themselves to the place on a full-time basis.
Matt mentioned that he and Heather did not initially plan to operate a winery at the site.
However, with the property’s many picturesque scenes and its agricultural zoning, they eventually decided to establish a winery, as well as make their property available for special events such as weddings.
“What are the entitlements of the property, first of all?” Matt said. “What can we do and what can’t we do, given the zoning of (agricultural) property. One of the zoning things is if you are a 02-licensed winery, you can do (unlimited) events up to 350 people.
“We fell into the right area, with the right entitlements. So, we went down the path. I had to learn a lot about wine. But we are a full-fledged winery (offering events).
“It’s kind of a universal property. Whoever wants to come out and use us, we can set it up any which way we need to, to satisfy who wants to use the property.”
With Bradley Ranch Winery’s opening six and a half months ago, it joins several other wineries in the Elk Grove area.
But Matt mentioned that his business is welcomed by other local wineries that have the belief that having more wineries in the area adds to their draw.
“It adds another winery, so wine people can start making little wine stops at different places (in this area),” he said. “It’s growing, as we see more breweries coming into Elk Grove, as well as more wineries. I think it’s just helping put Elk Grove on the map for wineries and breweries.”
For additional information about the Bradley Ranch Winery, call (916) 479-4088 or visit the website, www.BradleyRanch.com.
