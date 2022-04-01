When state and county officials called upon Californians to stay home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic’s early weeks in March 2020, Rob Bonslett had to get outside.
“I couldn’t stay indoors when they were telling us to stay indoors,” he recalled. “I went out and started painting.”
The Elk Grove resident stuck close to home. He spent the next two years visiting Laguna Creek’s parkway and capturing the bucolic landscapes on his canvases. Bonslett traveled on the trails from Camden Lake to Waterman Road, and he was able to illustrate images of the railroad trestle near Bond Road before it was replaced last year.
The artist told the Citizen that he produced more than 100 paintings since he started his “plein air art” project, which is the practice of painting on-location in outdoor areas. His first solo show, “Plein Air Collection” will be held at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center from April 2-28.
“I’m excited because I truly believe that I put in something so that somebody can come in, take some time, and take in the visual art of the area,” he said. “I’m excited to see people’s reactions.”
Bonslett also noted that some people who use the Laguna Creek trail might recognize their favorite spots, while other viewers will become aware that part of Elk Grove exists. He described the parkway as “The Gem of Elk Grove.”
Bonslett has lived in the Sacramento region for more than 40 years, and he worked as a fishing guide in Alaska and Northern California. He’s been an avid painter for much of his life, but there was one art practice that challenged him.
“Outdoor painting always perplexed me,” Bonslett said. “This time, I forced my hand.”
He recalled that when he started his plein art project, he first filled sketchbooks before advancing to painting.
“It does show that if you really practice and stick to it, then you improve and come up with a system and a style of painting that’s all your own,” Bonslett said. “There was a lot of trial-and-error.”
He noted the challenge of working in sunlight that can quickly change and affect the shadows.
“You have to work very quickly and decide what to edit out, and really decide when you make your composition what the viewer sees,” Bonslett said. “That’s the gist of plein air painting.”
As time passed, the artist illustrated the landscape as it changed through the seasons. When it came to portraying the 70-year-old trestle that’s southeast of the corner of Bond and Elk Grove-Florin roads, Bonslett said that he quickly sketched whenever he saw a train that stopped on the bridge.
“It’s very wild looking in there, and the trestle adds a wildness,” he said. “It’s a mix of manmade with nature.”
When he describes his overall artwork, Bonslett kept it simple.
“This is just a labor of love,” he said.
Rob Bonslett’s “Plein Air Collection” show will be held at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center on April 2-28. There will be a reception for his show there on Saturday, April 2 from 4-7 p.m. The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. For more information, visit their website, www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org.
