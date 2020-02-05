Sacramento’s California Museum on Jan. 26 opened newest exhibit, “Gold Mountain: Chinese Californian Stories” during the Lunar New Year season.
Visitors can learn about the history and contributions of Chinese Americans to California, from the days of the Gold Rush to present times. Those contributions include benefiting the state’s economy, governance and culture. Another emphasis is Chinese Americans’ triumphs over racism and other obstacles.
The exhibit features information boards, historic photographs, artifacts, and interactive video stations.
Among the individuals highlighted are former California Secretary of State March Fong Eu, Sacramento restaurateur Frank Fat and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star.
Another feature of the exhibit is a display about the federal Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which banned any Chinese laborers from immigrating to the U.S., and the fight against it. The exhibit also presents the story of San Francisco native Wong Kim Ark, who won a lawsuit against the federal government in a landmark case that established birthright citizenship in 1898.
A 71-foot, Chinese golden dragon and a replica of a motion picture theater marquee are also among the exhibit’s features.
“Gold Mountain” opened after the 150th anniversary of the first Transcontinental Railroad’s completion, which linked the American West with the East. Thousands of people, the majority of whom were Chinese, were hired as laborers to build the Central Pacific Railroad.
California Museum spokesperson Brenna Hamilton noted that the opening of “Gold Mountain” was one of the most successful days in the museum’s history. About 1,400 people attended a private breakfast reception and the exhibit’s public opening.
Hamilton mentioned that the exhibit is the culmination of a two-year project.
“We’ve been wanting to feature the stories of Chinese Americans, who are also largely overlooked in history for some time, and we got the funding about two years ago and the space to be able to add their stories through this project,” she said. “So, we’ve been working on it for the last two years.”
The exhibit’s opening included a lion dance, a book signing by Pocket area author Lawrence Tom, and a guest appearance by television journalist Lisa Ling, who grew up in Carmichael.
Ling, who hosts “This is Life with Lisa Ling” on CNN, described what it was like to grow up as a Chinese American in a place with little cultural diversity.
“Sacramento is such a richly diverse part of the state, but Carmichael at the time wasn’t so much,” she said. “So, I will admit something to you today, which is that growing up as little girl I was sort of embarrassed of being Chinese, because there were so few Asian people in our community.”
Ling added that she spent a long time not feeling “entirely American,” before finally gaining an appreciation for her cultural heritage.
While attending the opening of “Gold Mountain,” Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen told a similar story.
“I grew up speaking Chinese,” he said. “My mom is from Hong Kong, and she raised me Chinese, but I was ashamed of it, because the culture was not really accepted back then. And the things about laundromats and Chinese takeout, and all those things were done in a derogatory way.
“So, this is really cool to see the state, society just embracing not just Chinese culture, but contributions of all cultures to our great country. And today is just a great day that recognizes this aspect on Chinese Lunar New Year weekend. I think this is just a great timing of it all.”
Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, noted that Ling’s story also resonated with him, as he was one of two Chinese Americans in his high school’s graduating class of 554 students.
Pan added that his political service in Sacramento is unique.
“I am actually the very first Chinese American to represent Sacramento in the California State Legislature,” he said.
Among the other Chinese Americans who attended the event was entrepreneur C.C. Yin who shared his success story with the Citizen.
“I came (to America) at age 27 and I washed dishes and mowed the lawns and go to school and become engineer,” he said. “Now I’m with McDonald’s (as the owner of many Northern California locations of this fast food restaurant), and now I’m building (the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association) national foundation of 30 chapters, 30,000 members. We started in Sacramento.”
Sacramento resident Elizabeth Xiu Wong expressed great excitement for the exhibit.
“I am a fourth-generation Californian Chinese, and to me, I’ve been waiting 40 years for an exhibit like this to be presented,” she said. “Without this general recognition, Chinese could be in their little pockets of areas, and you hear legends.
“But this being in print, being in photos, being in films, bringing everyone of every background together is a true recognition (that) we are Californians.”
Another Sacramento resident, 91-year-old Mollie Chow, also mentioned that she was appreciative of the exhibit.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “I’m glad we’re finally doing something here.”
Chow was especially drawn to local details of the exhibit.
“It brings back memories of my childhood days,” she said. “I grew up at 3rd and O streets (in Sacramento), and I know (the capital city’s) old Chinatown.”
Chow also recalled a particular law that applied to Chinese homebuyers in Sacramento during her earlier years.
“We couldn’t live beyond Broadway,” she said.
Janet Pitak, a first-generation Chinese American, noted that through the exhibit, she learned a lot about what life was like for Chinese Americans of earlier generations.
“I came here in 1991,” she said. “My family didn’t tell me about this history, so being able to read about it is very educational to me.”
Helen Yee, a member of the Henry Yee family, of Sacramento, said that the exhibit is helping to keep her family’s history alive.
“I am a trustee on the (museum’s) board, and I helped with some donations, and then our family is featured in the exhibit,” she said. “It’s keeping the legacy of the Henry Yee family and the generations (alive) here in California. I just feel really honored to be here.”
Among the many Yee family members attending the event were Herbert and Franklin Yee, who are the sons of Henry Yee and the great-grandsons of an herbalist, named Dr. Wah Hing (born Yee Fung Cheung), who arrived in California during the Gold Rush.
Herbert, 95, is a former dentist and the eldest member of his family. He came to the United States through Angel Island as an immigrant from Sing Tonga, Kee Siu, Toi Shan, China, when he was 6 years old on May 1, 1931.
Franklin Yee, who worked as a surgeon in Sacramento, shared what the exhibit means to him.
“The exhibit is a review and actually an affirmation of the contributions of the Chinese to the American fabric and to the American dream,” he said.
“Gold Mountain” is being presented indefinitely.
For additional information about this exhibit, visit the California Museum website, www.CaliforniaMuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.