This year’s Sacramento County Fair may be canceled, but their livestock auction will still be held on May 22-23. Organizers will have a “virtual eBay-style” auction where buyers can view animals from home and make online purchases.
The fair’s auction will showcase poultry, swine, goats, steers, rabbits, and other farm animals that were raised by 4-H club and Future Farmers of America (FFA) students from across the county. This annual event is a proud tradition for FFA programs at local high schools such as Elk Grove and Pleasant Grove.
Plans are to hold auctions for sheep, goats, and steers on May 22, and auctions for swine and small animal on May 23.
For buyer registration or more information about the auction, visit www.SacFair.com or call (916) 263-2975.
