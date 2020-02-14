Local teenagers are invited to join a day of unity to promote kindness, acceptance and positivity in our community on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wackford Complex’s Valley Oak Ballroom.
During the annual Teen Unity Day, attendees will learn how to break down social barriers and overcome stereotypes through leadership activities and team-building exercises. This free event will also include a continental breakfast and lunch. High school students can also earn community service hours for attending.
Teen Unity Day is organized by the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD)’s high school leadership program, the Teen Action Committee, which facilitates leadership activities, team-building exercises, and approves guest speakers.
Teen Services Recreation Coordinator Clyde Udasco explained that Teen Unity Day resulted from a Teen Forum that the Cosumnes CSD Parks and Recreation Department held in 2016. At the forum, he explained that teens requested an event that would help kids break down stereotypes.
“Unity Day allows teens to identify and confront stereotypes and express their frustrations and struggles with other teens facing similar challenges,” Udasco said. “It’s an opportunity for teens to engage in positive relationships in the community.”
Teens crave social interaction outside of school through activities, events and social outings, but there are not many social venues for them in Elk Grove.
“They need an outlet to voice their opinions and unite in a positive environment,” Udasco said. “Providing youth clubs or committees where teens can work together is vital. Teens can be a driving force to promote change within the community when provided with the opportunity and resources.”
The CSD’s Teen Action Committee facilitates leadership activities and team-building exercises. They are encouraged to speak during morning announcements, and to make presentations to school clubs and leadership committees. Committee members also spend a weekend canvassing local businesses to promote interest.
“We hope teens connect and feel a sense of community,” Udasco said about Teen Unity Day. “We want teens to know that they are not alone in their struggles. We want to provide an outlet for teens to express their opinions. We want teens to create positive relationships and build leadership skills to help them get through different times.”
Although Teen Unity Day is a free event, attendees must register in advance at www.yourCSD.com/tac.
