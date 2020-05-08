There are no alarm clocks, and no rushing to school or work.
I somehow managed to tell my daughter, Sophie that cuddles until 9 a.m. are required. And that we have all day to do the things we need to do. We don’t need to adhere to any 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., schedule, but the daily cuddle fest is required.
Above all, I want her to have good memories of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, she misses her school and friends, and she’s definitely not learning as much from me as she does from her beloved teacher. She’s been writing letters to those she misses. She steals my phone for hours at a time to talk with her best friend. It’s as sweet as an experience as it can be.
I am grateful for the job and school flexibility. So many parents are stressing out because of all the Zooming that has to be scheduled for. I’m sad for children who have to spend hours a day in front of a computer screen.
The digital divide has long existed prior to the pandemic, but what school closures have shown school districts is how tech equity is needed at home. Fortunately, the school district has provided Chromebook computers to those who need them and they are a big help; however, I have heard from some families how difficult it is to do the distance learning because they can’t afford the high-powered, wifi connections that other families are accustomed to.
There are other ways children can learn the standards required by schools. While my second grade daughter attends a Title I school where more than half of the students are on free or reduced lunch, and many have needed to pick up Chromebooks provided by the school district, the curriculum at least for the younger grades includes very limited amount of “Zooming” or distance learning. Each day, her teacher provides a 15-minute math lesson and has worksheets that go along with it. Besides that, daily book reading and writing are required. Again, not too much time is spent behind the computer.
But what really sets her school apart are weekly family projects that require creative thinking, creativity, teamwork, and maybe even some blood and tears. The first said project was fort building; the second was an “imagication” (imagining a perfect vacation and bringing it home-bound); the third was an animal project, and this week, we’re making an art display in our front yard out of materials found in the natural world.
With these projects, students had to collect all their materials from their quarantined home, write down the list of materials, tell a story about their creations and draw what it looks like.
While they are family projects, they are child-led and directed. She’s my boss and I am her worker bee, and also her photographer. I have enjoyed photographing the projects and sharing them with other parents and children in the class. Truly, the community has tried to stay together as much as possible under these strange times. The crossing guard at the school has fallen ill and students have knitted squares that a teacher sewed together into a quilt. She then delivered to it to the guard and shared a video of his reaction. Touched by how many hands went into the quilt, he said he didn’t realize he mattered that much.
This stay-at-home situation has highlighted the love that was already in our community. Seeing the video and photos of the crossing guard brought tears of joy and love to many of those who have seen it.
Remember parents: You are your child’s first teacher, after all, and don’t forget to treat yourself just as kindly as you do your precious students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.