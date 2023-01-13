More than 40 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and juice bars across Elk Grove will be showcased as part of the 6th annual Elk Grove Restaurant Week on Jan. 13-22.
All diners need to do is visit organizer Explore Elk Grove’s website, www.ExploreElkGrove.com, and apply for a free mobile pass that can be used on a smartphone to access food or drink specials at the participating restaurants. Specials include family meal deals, discounts, and “BOGO” deals or buy-one-get-one-free items.
Pass holders who frequently check into participating restaurants can also win prizes such as a $50 gift card at a local restaurant or a bento lunch box. The grand prize is a $250 gift card from a restaurant week participant. Non-Elk Grove residents can also obtain Elk Grove Restaurant Week passes.
Explore Elk Grove, a nonprofit that promotes Elk Grove businesses and community events, holds Elk Grove Restaurant Week every January, which is usually a slow month for local restaurants until Valentine’s Day.
“January tends to be a slower time after the holidays for dining,” said Aaryn Val, the executive director of Explore Elk Grove. “When we run this campaign, (restaurants) do see an increased business, and so we want to drive business to them, and encourage our community to eat local and enjoy some new places.”
She noted that more than 2,500 people got mobile passes in last year’s Elk Grove Restaurant Week, and that 722 of them came from outside Elk Grove. Organizers hope to see more than 1,000 redemptions of restaurant week specials.
Participating restaurants include longtime establishments like the Palermo Ristorante Italiano, and the Sheldon Inn Restaurant and Bar, popular dessert spots such as Leatherby’s, and newer spots like the Japanese restaurant Fujiya and the Earl of Sandwich shop.
Val said that some of her favorite Elk Grove Restaurant Week specials include the $50 family meal deal at the Todo un Poco Bistro, and the $44 three-course meal at the Sheldon Inn Restaurant and Bar.
“I’m looking at variety and I really like people who are thinking outside the box and doing something different,” she said.
Eateries that will have EG Restaurant Week specials
These restaurants will have food or drink specials as part of this year’s Elk Grove Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22. Check out www.ExploreElkGrove.com for details on their specials and how to obtain a restaurant week pass for your smartphone.
-A Seat at the Table, 9257 Laguna Springs Drive
-Bambu Desserts & Drinks, 8139 Elk Grove Blvd.
-Big Kahuna Frozen Yogurt & Juicery, 8361 Sheldon Road
-Black Bear Diner, 8531 Bond Road
-Café Elk Grove, 8230 Civic Center Drive (inside District56 center)
-Chason’s Crab Stadium, 8839 Sheldon Road
-Chicago Fire, 7101 Laguna Blvd.
-Earl of Sandwich, 8234 Laguna Blvd.
-Fish & Things Poke Bar, 7423 Laguna Blvd.
-Fujiya, 9328 Elk Grove Blvd.
-Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, 7701 Laguna Blvd.
-Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch, 2745 Elk Grove Blvd.
-Jang Goon Sushi & Korean BBQ, 9671 East Stockton Blvd.
-Journey to the Dumpling, 7419 Laguna Blvd.
-Kabab & Gyro Grill, 7216 Laguna Blvd.
-Kung Fu Tea, 9135 West Stockton Blvd.
-La Fiesta Meat Market, 9746 Elk Grove-Florin Road
-Leatherby’s Family Creamery, 8238 Laguna Blvd.
-Mac Que’s BBQ & Catering, 8517 Elk Grove Blvd.
-Made in India, 8649 Elk Grove Blvd.
-Netillo’s Takos, 8451 Elk Grove Blvd.
-Old Town Pizza and Tap House, 9677 Elk Grove-Florin Road
-Palermo Ristorante Italiano, 9632 Emerald Oak Drive
-Plaza Del Sol Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 8523 Elk Grove Blvd.
-Sabor A Mexico, 8868 Bond Road
-Sheldon Inn Restaurant & Bar, 9000 Grant Line Road
-Sheldon Wine Shop, 8361 Sheldon Road
-South Slope Wines & Bistro, 10527 Sheldon Road
-Sprinkles on Top, 9630 Bruceville Road
-Subway – Arco Station, 8361 Sheldon Road
-Tasty Pot, 8461 Elk Grove Blvd.
-Tea 18 Genuine Tea Store, 10051 Bruceville Road
-Teacup Boba Tea, 8351 Elk Grove Blvd.
-The Old Spaghetti Factory, 7727 Laguna Blvd.
-The Original Chicago’s Pizza & Curry, 9308 Elk Grove Blvd.
-The Original Mike’s Diner, 9139 East Stockton Blvd.
-The Pizza Peel, 9183 Survey Road (inside Flatland Brewing Company)
-The Popcorn Store, 9679 East Stockton Blvd.
-Todo un Poco, 9080 Laguna Main St.
-Trustea, 8460 Elk Grove Blvd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.