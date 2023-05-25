The Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation has exciting news. Bounty on the Boulevard returns for its 5th annual, premier fundraising event on Sunday, June 11. The farm-to-table event will be hosted at the District56 center, located at 8320 Civic Center Drive. This event will feature appetizers, local wineries, and homegrown craft breweries followed by a four-course dinner featuring freshly prepared local ingredients.
This year’s prestigious event will be emceed by Kristen Simoes. She is an Emmy and Telly Award-Winning journalist and voice actor who has covered everything from federal murder cases to celebrity interviews to home-and-garden trends. Simoes came to the Sacramento region as a reporter and fill-in anchor for KCRA. She also worked as the first host of ABC10’s show Sacramento & Company when it launched in 2004 and has appeared on CNN, MSNBC, HGTV, and the Fine Living Network. She is currently a regular freelance contributor to the PBS series, “Inside California Education,” and the national program, “America’s Heartland.” Simoes is a proud native of Elk Grove and alumni of Elk Grove High School.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available at multiple contribution levels. Visit the foundation’s website, www.ElkGroveRSF.org, for more information on sponsorships. This year, 192 scholarships will be awarded to students totaling $345,000. The scholarship foundation has seen tremendous growth and without the help and support of the community, none of this would be achievable.
The event supports the foundation in covering the costs associated with awarding student scholarships. Tickets are priced at $150 per person and are on sale now on the foundation’s website, www.ElkGroveRSF.org. This adult only-event is expected to sell out, so don’t wait until the last minute to purchase your tickets. We look forward to seeing you on June 11!
For more information visit www.ElkGroveRSF.org.
