The Big Day of Giving, an annual fundraiser that benefits nonprofits across the Sacramento region, will not be canceled by the coronavirus. This online, 24-hour fundraiser is still set to launch on Thursday, May 7.
Thirty Elk Grove-based nonprofits will participate in this year’s Big Day of Giving. They include prominent organizations such as the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove, the Senior Center of Elk Grove, Elk Grove Food Bank Services, and Project R.I.D.E. There are also small nonprofits such as Sisters Animal Sanctuary, Sisters of Nia Inc., and the Red Note Youth Orchestra.
The Sacramento Region Community Foundation organizes the Big Day of Giving and the fundraiser kicks off at midnight on May 7. Each participating nonprofit has a description and their financial needs listed on the fundraiser’s website, www.BigDayOfGiving.org.
For information on local participating nonprofits, type “Elk Grove” in the website’s search engine.
