Tilted Mash Brewing helped revive Elk Grove’s craft beer scene when they opened their doors six years ago. Their Union Park Way spot later gained the unique distinction of being neighbors with a tortilla factory, a city animal shelter, and an Amazon distribution center.
The brewery’s taproom also happens to be Elk Grove’s closest thing to a comedy club. On every fourth Thursday night, they host a stand-up comedy showcase where many comedians test out their jokes before using them on tour.
Tilted Mash started hosting comedy nights five years ago when they moved to their current location. Owner Jonathan Martinez said his staff brought the comedy back last year after their taproom was closed due to COVID-related restrictions against in-person seating. He mentioned they had comedians who also performed on “America’s Got Talent” and Netflix shows.
“If they end up touring around this area, we try to get them in here,” Martinez said. “So that worked out really good.”
Admission to the comedy shows is free. The events are suitable for ages 18 and up since the jokes often get a little blue to please the beered-up crowd. This reporter admits it was tough to find jokes that were clean enough to quote for a family-friendly newspaper when he attended the Feb. 24 comedy night.
“You had me worried for a second – you’re a little tight so far, it’s all right, you’re not at your second beer yet,” comedian Chris Flail said after he was introduced at the Feb. 24 show. “Which proves my theory that stand-up comedy is the most disrespected artform on the planet – it’s the only art you come out to see skeptically…You’re making us earn it, some of you have your arms folded.”
He opened the showcase that also featured Bay Area comedians Drea Meyers, Connor Lonsdale, and Tammy Tealove.
Flail is a Sacramento attorney who moonlights as a stand-up comic. At Tilted Mash, he joked about topics such as dating, the differences between men and women, and growing up in a small town where personal injury settlements are the best way to make money.
Flail ended his set by revealing that he felt motivated to pass the California Bar Exam after he overheard an Indian test-taker quote a Bon Jovi song.
“’It’s like the words of the great Bon Jovi: ‘We are halfway there,’” he said. “I was like, ‘I got another day in me!’”
Tealove, the night’s headliner, joked about growing up gay in a religious household and she often poked fun at her boyish appearance. The African American comic joked that she quit drinking since she was afraid that a police officer could confuse her with a tall and bald black man with a goatee and a gun before shooting her.
Sacramento comedian Ben Rice has produced comedy nights at Tilted Mash for the past five years. He also organized comedy shows at breweries and taprooms across California such as the SacYard Community Tap House in Sacramento, and the Crooked Lane Brewing Company in Auburn.
When he opened the Tilted Mash show last month, Rice joked about his history of bodily injuries and how such troubles in adulthood don’t compare to the “cute” injuries that children suffer.
“I will be the worst comic that you see tonight,” he said before pausing to hear a person cheering. “You don’t have to agree, that’s rude!”
Along with producing comedy shows, Rice also hosts, “Barley & Me,” a podcast show about craft beer. He told the Citizen that was how he connected with Tilted Mash and found the opportunity to bring stand-up comedy to the brewery’s spacious taproom.
When asked if he jokes on his beer podcast, Rice replied, “When the joke presents itself, I’ll say it.”
A few weeks ago, he interviewed Arthur Moye III, an accountant who owns the Full Circle Brewing Company in Fresno. Moye mentioned that he was just the owner and not the brewer.
“And I said, ‘Yes, because you’re still ‘accounting’ for taste,’” Rice recalled saying.
Tilted Mash's next comedy night
Tilted Mash Brewing's next comedy night will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 as part of the brewery's sixth anniversary celebration. Seattle comedian Luke Severeid will headline the show that also features Tremane Webb, Becky Lynn, and Diego Curiel. Admission is free, and the comedy is suitable for adults only.
Tilted Mash Brewing is at 9175 Union Park Way, Elk Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.