Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month started this week, and there are plans to host the Sacramento region’s largest celebration of that month in Elk Grove on Saturday, May 7.
The Asian Pacific CultureFest will debut at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation center in Elk Grove’s Laguna West area. More than 80 local Asian and Pacific Island-owned businesses are expected to have booths there. Visitors can also enjoy a pop-up art gallery, Asian street foods, and beers brewed by Sacramento craft breweries.
As part of the cultural celebration, there will be dance and musical performances by ensembles such as the Future Lao Generation, Makamae O’ Melia Polynesia, Sinag-tala Filipino Theater and Performing Arts Association, and Sacramento Taiko Dan. The Japan Club from California State University, Sacramento will also fold paper cranes at the festival.
“Our goal is to bring together our community in a way that is meaningful and uplifting,” said Jason Jong, a co-organizer.
He noted the importance of diverse cultures coming together at the upcoming Elk Grove festival.
“It’s time to come together and celebrate who we are and to take pride in our heritage and our history by having these moments,” Jong said.
This festival will have a few emcees that include Jordan Segundo, the anchor of “Good Day Sacramento;” Mrs. Vietnam Sacramento Angie Tran; and Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen.
“It’s been said to ‘never forget where you came from,’” said Suen, who is a great-grandson of Chinese immigrants who moved to California. “I enjoy celebrating all the different cultures throughout the year. It means a lot to me to have this opportunity to participate in an event that showcases the many different Asian cultures, including my own. One of the beauties of America is that while we are all Americans, we can appreciate the many cultures of our heritage. That’s especially true here in Elk Grove.”
The Creative Space, a Sacramento organization that hosts pop-up events, business gatherings, and baking classes, was also involved in putting the Elk Grove festival together. Jong credited their co-creators Jennifer and Remy Tokunaga for promoting local Asian-owned businesses during difficult times for many Asian Americans.
“These two sisters were the first group to support local Asian businesses when Asian Americans were concerned and afraid to come out of their homes because of a lot of the anti-Asian violence we saw across the country,” Jong said about the COVID-19 pandemic’s first year.
The Asian Pacific CultureFest is also being co-hosted by Jong’s nonprofit, the Sacramento Asian Pacific Culture Village. They are bringing back the Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival on May 21-22 after a two-year hiatus. Their films will be screened at the Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre in midtown Sacramento.
In his interview, Jong mentioned that tribal leaders from the Wilton Rancheria will bless the land before the festival begins.
“We are on their grounds and their land,” he said. “We want to acknowledge that we are here to share our culture, but we can’t do that without acknowledging the indigenous people who came before us and are still here.”
The Asian Pacific CultureFest will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation center, 9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove. Admission is free. For more information about the festival, visit www.TheCreativeSpaceSac.com.
