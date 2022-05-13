“We made it, look at this!” Jason Jong announced in a microphone before a crowd of a few hundred people outside the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation center in Elk Grove.
Behind him were a few dozen men and women in traditional dress from cultures across East and Southeast Asia; they were preparing to perform centuries-old dances or sing folk songs onstage. Inside the center, visitors browsed the tables of more than 80 Asian-owned businesses from the Sacramento region.
Jong co-organized the debut of the Asian Pacific CultureFest in Elk Grove on May 7. This festival was held during the first week of Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
“This is so much larger than we could have ever dreamed of,” Jong told the Citizen at the festival. “It just goes to show how eager our community is for a positive event that uplifts our voices.”
When asked if he plans to bring back the festival next year, he replied, “without a doubt.”
Jong, who works with the nonprofit Sacramento Asian Pacific Culture Village, collaborated with Jennifer and Remy Tokunaga of small business promoter The Creative Space to produce the festival. The Tokunaga sisters previously organized pop-up events to support the Sacramento region’s Asian-owned businesses early during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen worked as an emcee at the Asian Pacific CultureFest. He is a great-grandson of Chinese immigrants who moved to California.
“I’d like to emphasize that we are Americans first,” Suen told the Citizen about the Asian and Pacific Islander community. “The beauty of this great country is that we’re able to celebrate and cherish all of the different heritages that make up our beautiful community, especially right here in Elk Grove.”
In her speech at the festival, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, who is an Indian immigrant, said that three of the Elk Grove City Council’s five members are Asian. She also noted that more than 30% of Elk Grove residents are of Asian descent.
“We know that year after year, we are going to see all of this continue to grow and build from the momentum starting today,” the mayor said about the festival. “We want to see you back next year, and years after.”
Asians are now Elk Grove’s largest racial group, according to 2020 Census data. About 33% of city residents are reportedly Asian, followed by whites at 32%, and Hispanics at 19%. The city’s Asian population reportedly grew by 47% since the previous census count in 2010.
The Sacramento region’s diverse Asian and Pacific Islander cultures came alive onstage at the Asian Pacific CultureFest. Audiences watched traditional dances by groups such as the Sinag-tala Filipino Theater and Performing Arts Association, Sacramento Taiko Dan, and the Elk Grove-based Makamae O’ Melia Polynesia.
Neil Nayyar, a teenage Elk Grove musician who can play 107 instruments, opened his set by expressing his support for war-torn Ukraine by singing the country’s national anthem, “Ukraine’s Glory Hasn’t Perished,” in the Ukrainian language. He also played the Indian pop song, “Ghungroo” on a sitar, and he performed a guzheng, which is a Chinese stringed instrument, to accommodate Duyen Huynh while she sang the Chinese folk song, “Jasmine Flower.”
Nayyar plans to play the “Star-Spangled Banner” on sitar at the Sacramento Rivercats home game on May 28. His father, Rajan told the Citizen that will be the first sitar performance of its kind at an American sports game.
Later in the afternoon, Jordan Segundo, a co-host of “Good Day Sacramento” who earlier worked as a TV journalist in his native Hawaii, emceed the festival and sang a rendition of the Bruno Mars hit, “Uptown Funk.”
While musicians or dancers performed, the Japan Club of California State University, Sacramento invited visitors to fold origami-style paper cranes that will be sent to Ukraine. The cranes were decorated in the country’s national colors of blue and yellow.
Inside the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation center, vendors sold desserts, artwork, shirts, souvenirs, and crafts that were influenced by Japanese cartoons.
Roseville resident Cil Wu sold her handcrafted “terrarium balls” that contained toy figures of Pokémon characters. She started her side business, “Why So Cilious?” after she made a ball as a wedding gift for friends.
“(This) is a great place for us to get together and bring each other up,” Wu said about the Elk Grove festival. “When I go to other conventions, I don’t get as much representation there so it’s really awesome we can all come together and show our love for crafts and culture.”
Tim Taraug, an Elk Grove resident who moved from San Jose five years ago, told the Citizen that he was impressed by what he saw at the festival.
“Seeing the diverse Asian cultures represented here immediately stood out to me,” he said.
Leland Fong, a Franklin High School graduate who is now attending Stanford University, told the Citizen that he grew up playing basketball and working in events at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation’s center.
“There’s usually not stuff going on in Elk Grove specifically,” he said about Asian festivals. “The bigger things are usually in Elk Grove adjacent, so something’s that is to this scale is a really good step in trying to make Elk Grove more on the map.”
