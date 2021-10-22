The Elk Grove City Council on Oct. 13 approved artwork for a project intended to beautify three utility boxes in Elk Grove.
The cost of the project is $5,100, and will be allocated from the budget of the Elk Grove Arts Commission.
That amount includes costs for the printing and installation of artworks, and cleaning each box.
Also part of that budget is the payment of $550 to each artist for their contributions.
One of the boxes that will be beautified is located on the south side of the District56 center at Big Horn Boulevard and Lotz Parkway. The artist of that piece – which features five hands, each with a different color – is Gerry Simpson of Elk Grove.
Carrie Monti, administrative analyst in the city manager’s office, described Simpson’s artwork.
“(He) uses art as a tool to bring people together and values the power of colors (to) spark emotions, and uses his art to express what he believes are relatable and common experiences,” she said.
“The artwork he created for this project will hopefully inspire positive and nostalgic feelings for those who view his work.”
Another box that is part of this beautification project is located at Elk Grove and Franklin boulevards.
Since the box’s site is owned by the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD), a licensing agreement for the use of CSD property was required.
The artist for this utility box is Polly LaPorte, and her artwork is titled “Faithful Friends.”
Monti mentioned that LaPorte’s artwork features images of dogs and cats that “provide emotional support, which we all need, especially in these times.”
“Applying these colorful and fun images of loving pets offers the viewer a sense of well-being and fun,” noted Monti about LaPorte’s artwork.
At the third art project location, the artwork of local artist Judy Knott will be placed on a utility box at East Stockton Boulevard and Sheldon Road.
Monti shared details about Knott and her artwork.
“(She) has been involved in Elk Grove art for a number of years, and has chosen to share her flamboyance piece for the utility box beautification project,” she said. “Her art is fun, inventive and colorful, and she wants those viewing her art to feel a sense of joy and connection, and to make people smile.”
The beautification of utility boxes in Elk Grove dates back to 2015, when the Elk Grove Arts Commission worked with artists to have eight of those boxes painted in different places in the city.
Those locations included Elk Grove-Florin Road, near Elk Grove Regional Park; Elk Grove Boulevard in Old Town Elk Grove; and Laguna Boulevard, near Highway 99.
Instead of having the artists paint directly on the utility boxes, as they had done in 2015, the Arts Commission decided to have the artists create artwork for wraps for the most recent project. The wraps are designed to be affixed to utility boxes.
In pursuing artists for the current project to beautify utility boxes, a request for proposals was issued in November 2020, and the proposals were due by mid-December of that year.
The commission received nine proposals to review, and all of the artists of those works were from Sacramento County.
The commission’s review panel ultimately selected three artworks from three artists, two of whom live in Elk Grove.
Commission Chair Nan Mahon, Commissioner Liz Irons, and Cambria Pollinger, of the city’s staff, were the judges on that panel.
Although the commission, due to costs, initially planned to have two utility boxes beautified for the current project, it was later decided during a commission meeting to select a third box for the project. That addition came following the commission’s reception of an improved financial update.
Council Member Darren Suen referred to the chosen artworks as “great selections.”
“It’s just another way we’re beautifying our city, and so, I look forward to seeing these things put together and put on the boxes,” he said.
Council Member Pat Hume also praised the panel’s selections.
“I think they’re some great choices,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.